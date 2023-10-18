skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Профілактика на основі шкали Капріні

Points

Risk

Prophylaxis

0

Very low

Early ambulation

1–2

Low

Sequential compression device (SCD)

3–4

Moderate

Heparin every 8 hours or low molecular weight heparin +/- SCD

≥ 5

High

Heparin or low molecular weight heparin +/- SCD

Data from Gould MK, Garcia DA, Wren SM, et al. Prevention of VTE in nonorthopedic surgical patients: Antithrombotic Therapy and Prevention of Thrombosis, 9th ed: American College of Chest Physicians Evidence-Based Clinical Practice Guidelines [published correction appears in Chest 2012 May;141(5):1369]. Chest 2012;141(2 Suppl):e227S-e277S. doi:10.1378/chest.11-2297

Серед цих тем