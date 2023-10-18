skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Порушення метаболізму проліну та гідроксипроліну

Disease (OMIM Number)

Defective Proteins or Enzymes

Comments

Hyperprolinemia, type I (239500*)

Proline oxidase (proline dehydrogenase)

Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma proline and urinary proline, hydroxyproline, and glycine

Clinical features: Usually benign; hereditary nephritis, nerve deafness

Treatment: None needed

Hyperprolinemia, type II (239510*)

Delta1-pyrroline-5-carboxylate dehydrogenase

Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma proline and pyrroline-5-carboxylate (P5C); elevated urinary P5C, delta1-pyrroline-5-carboxylate, proline, hydroxyproline, and glycine

Clinical features: During childhood, seizures, intellectual disability

During adulthood, benign

Treatment: None needed

Delta1-pyrroline-5-carboxylate synthetase deficiency (138250*)

Delta1-pyrroline-5-carboxylate synthetase

Biochemical profile: Low plasma proline, citrulline, arginine, and ornithine

Clinical features: Hyperammonemia, cataracts, intellectual disability, joint laxity

Treatment: Avoidance of fasting

Hyperhydroxyprolinemia (237000*)

4-Hydroxyproline oxidase

Biochemical profile: Hydroxyprolinemia

Clinical features: Disease association not proven

Treatment: None needed

Prolidase deficiency (170100*)

Prolidase

Biochemical profile: Amino acid profile normal in unhydrolyzed urine, but excessive proline and hydroxyproline in acid-hydrolyzed urine

Clinical features: Skin ulcers, frequent infections, dysmorphic features, immunodeficiency, intellectual disability, chronic lung disease

Treatment: Proline supplement, Mn++ and ascorbic acid, essential amino acids, blood transfusion (packed red blood cells), topical proline and glycine ointment

* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.

Серед цих тем