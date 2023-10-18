Порушення метаболізму проліну та гідроксипроліну
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Hyperprolinemia, type I (239500*)
Proline oxidase (proline dehydrogenase)
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma proline and urinary proline, hydroxyproline, and glycine
Clinical features: Usually benign; hereditary nephritis, nerve deafness
Treatment: None needed
Hyperprolinemia, type II (239510*)
Delta1-pyrroline-5-carboxylate dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma proline and pyrroline-5-carboxylate (P5C); elevated urinary P5C, delta1-pyrroline-5-carboxylate, proline, hydroxyproline, and glycine
Clinical features: During childhood, seizures, intellectual disability
During adulthood, benign
Treatment: None needed
Delta1-pyrroline-5-carboxylate synthetase deficiency (138250*)
Delta1-pyrroline-5-carboxylate synthetase
Biochemical profile: Low plasma proline, citrulline, arginine, and ornithine
Clinical features: Hyperammonemia, cataracts, intellectual disability, joint laxity
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting
Hyperhydroxyprolinemia (237000*)
4-Hydroxyproline oxidase
Biochemical profile: Hydroxyprolinemia
Clinical features: Disease association not proven
Treatment: None needed
Prolidase deficiency (170100*)
Prolidase
Biochemical profile: Amino acid profile normal in unhydrolyzed urine, but excessive proline and hydroxyproline in acid-hydrolyzed urine
Clinical features: Skin ulcers, frequent infections, dysmorphic features, immunodeficiency, intellectual disability, chronic lung disease
Treatment: Proline supplement, Mn++ and ascorbic acid, essential amino acids, blood transfusion (packed red blood cells), topical proline and glycine ointment
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.