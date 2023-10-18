Процедури, що потребують профілактики ендокардиту із застосуванням протимікробних препаратів у пацієнтів із групи високого ризику розвитку ендокардиту
Type
Examples
Oral-dental*
Dental extraction
Dental implant placement or reimplantation of avulsed teeth
Periodontal procedures, including surgery, scaling, root planing, and probing
Prophylactic cleaning of teeth or implants when bleeding is anticipated
Root canal instrumentation or surgery beyond the apex
Respiratory tract
Bronchoscopy if mucosa is to be incised
Procedures done during an established infection
Tonsillectomy, adenoidectomy, or both
Gastrointestinal tract
None, unless procedure is done during an established infection
Genitourinary tract
None, unless procedure is done during an established infection (eg, cystoscopy during known enterococcal urinary tract infection)
Musculoskeletal
None, unless procedure involves infected tissue
Skin
None, unless procedure involves infected tissue
* Examples of oral-dental procedures that do not require prophylaxis are anesthetic injection through uninfected mucosa and placement of orthodontic brackets.
