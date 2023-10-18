Data from Wilson W, Taubert KS, Gewitz M, et al: Prevention of infective endocarditis. Circulation 116 (15):1736–1754, 2007 and Warnes CA, Williams RG, Bashore TM, et al: ACC/AHA 2008 Guidelines for the Management of Adults with Congenital Heart Disease: a report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Practice Guidelines. Circulation 118(23):e714, 2008.