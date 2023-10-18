skip to main content
Процедури, що потребують профілактики ендокардиту із застосуванням протимікробних препаратів у пацієнтів із групи високого ризику розвитку ендокардиту

Type

Examples

Oral-dental*

Dental extraction

Dental implant placement or reimplantation of avulsed teeth

Periodontal procedures, including surgery, scaling, root planing, and probing

Prophylactic cleaning of teeth or implants when bleeding is anticipated

Root canal instrumentation or surgery beyond the apex

Respiratory tract

Bronchoscopy if mucosa is to be incised

Procedures done during an established infection

Tonsillectomy, adenoidectomy, or both

Gastrointestinal tract

None, unless procedure is done during an established infection

Genitourinary tract

None, unless procedure is done during an established infection (eg, cystoscopy during known enterococcal urinary tract infection)

Musculoskeletal

None, unless procedure involves infected tissue

Skin

None, unless procedure involves infected tissue

* Examples of oral-dental procedures that do not require prophylaxis are anesthetic injection through uninfected mucosa and placement of orthodontic brackets.

Серед цих тем