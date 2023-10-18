Можливий вплив ліків на мінеральний обмін
Drugs
Effects
Diuretics, especially thiazides, and corticosteroids
Can deplete body potassium*
Laxatives if used repeatedly
May deplete potassium*
Cortisol, desoxycorticosterone, and aldosterone†
Cause marked sodium and water retention, at least temporarily
Sulfonylureas and lithium
Impair uptake or release of iodine by the thyroid
Oral contraceptives
Lower blood zinc levels, increase copper levels
Certain antibiotics (eg, tetracyclines)
Reduce iron absorption
*Depletion of potassium increases susceptibility to digoxin-induced cardiac arrhythmias.
†Retention of sodium and water is much less with prednisone, prednisolone, and some other corticosteroid analogs.