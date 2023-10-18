skip to main content
Рівень тромбоцитів та ризик виникнення кровотечі

Platelet Count

Risk of Bleeding*

50,000/mcL ( 50 × 109/L)

Minimal

20,000–50,000/mcL (20–50 × 109/L)

Minor bleeding after trauma

< 20,000/mcL (< 20 × 109/L)

Spontaneous bleeding

< 5000/mcL (< 5 × 109/L)

Severe, possibly life-threatening spontaneous bleeding

* Reduced platelet function (eg, due to uremia or the use of a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug [NSAID], aspirin, or another medication) adds to risk of bleeding in each platelet count range.

