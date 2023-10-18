skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Шкала категорій мозкової діяльності в дітей*

Score

Category

Description

1

Normal

Age-appropriate level of functioning

In preschool-aged children, appropriate development

In school-aged children, attendance in regular classes

2

Mild disability

Can interact at an age-appropriate level

Minor neurologic disease that is controlled and does not interfere with daily functioning (eg, seizure disorder)

In preschool-aged children, possibly minor developmental delays, but with > 75% of all daily living developmental milestones above the 10th percentile

In school-aged children, attendance in regular school but may be in a grade that is not appropriate for age

3

Moderate disability

Below age-appropriate functioning

Neurologic disease that is not controlled and severely limits activities

In preschool-aged children, most daily living developmental milestones below the 10th percentile

In school-aged children, can do ADLs but attend special classes because of cognitive difficulties or a learning deficit

4

Severe disability

In preschool-aged children, ADL milestones below the 10th percentile and excessive dependence on others for ADLs

In school-aged children, possibly severe impairment that prevents school attendance and dependence on others for ADLs

In preschool-aged and school-aged children, possibly abnormal motor movements, including nonpurposeful, decorticate, or decerebrate responses to pain

5

Coma or vegetative state

Unawareness

6

Death

* Worst level of performance for any single criterion is used for categorizing. Deficits are scored only if they result from a neurologic disorder. Assessments are based on medical records or an interview with the caretaker.

Adapted from Fiser DH. Assessing the outcome of pediatric intensive care. J Pediatr 121(1):68-74, 1992. doi:10.1016/s0022-3476(05)82544-2

ADLs = activities of daily living.

Серед цих тем