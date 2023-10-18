Патоморфологічне стадіювання раку ротоглотки, асоційованого з ВПЛ*
Stage
Tumor (Maximum Penetration)†
Regional Lymph Node Metastasis‡
Distant Metastasis§
I
T0-2
pN0-1
M0
II
T0-2
pN2
M0
T3-4
pN0-1
M0
III
T0-4
pN2
M0
IV
Any T
Any pN
M1
* HPV association as indicated by p16 positivity
Head and neck cancers are staged according to size and site of the primary tumor (T), number and size of metastases to the cervical lymph nodes (N), and evidence of distant metastases (M).
† T0 = no primary tumor identified; T1 = tumor ≤ 2 cm in greatest dimension; T2 = tumor > 2 cm but ≤ 4 cm; T3 = tumor > 4 cm or invading the lingual surface of the epiglottis; T4 = tumor invading the larynx, extrinsic tongue muscles, medial pterygoid, the hard palate, mandible, or beyond
‡ pN = Pathologic N; pN0 = none; pN1 = metastasis in ≤ 4 lymph nodes; pN2 = metastasis to > 4 lymph nodes.
§ M0 = none; M1 = present
