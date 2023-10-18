Head and neck cancers are staged according to size and site of the primary tumor (T), number and size of metastases to the cervical lymph nodes (N), and evidence of distant metastases (M).

† T0 = no primary tumor identified; T1 = tumor ≤ 2 cm in greatest dimension; T2 = tumor > 2 cm but ≤ 4 cm; T3 = tumor > 4 cm or invading the lingual surface of the epiglottis; T4 = tumor invading the larynx, extrinsic tongue muscles, medial pterygoid, the hard palate, mandible, or beyond