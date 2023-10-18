skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Патоморфологічне стадіювання раку ротоглотки, асоційованого з ВПЛ*

Stage

Tumor (Maximum Penetration)†

Regional Lymph Node Metastasis‡

Distant Metastasis§

I

T0-2

pN0-1

M0

II

T0-2

pN2

M0

T3-4

pN0-1

M0

III

T0-4

pN2

M0

IV

Any T

Any pN

M1

* HPV association as indicated by p16 positivity

Head and neck cancers are staged according to size and site of the primary tumor (T), number and size of metastases to the cervical lymph nodes (N), and evidence of distant metastases (M).

† T0 = no primary tumor identified; T1 = tumor 2 cm in greatest dimension; T2 = tumor > 2 cm but ≤ 4 cm; T3 = tumor > 4 cm or invading the lingual surface of the epiglottis; T4 = tumor invading the larynx, extrinsic tongue muscles, medial pterygoid, the hard palate, mandible, or beyond

‡ pN = Pathologic N; pN0 = none; pN1 = metastasis in ≤ 4 lymph nodes; pN2 = metastasis to > 4 lymph nodes.

§ M0 = none; M1 = present

Data from  Amin MB, Edge S, Greene F, Byrd DR, et al: American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) Cancer Staging Manual, 8th edition. New York, Springer, 2017; AJCC Cancer Staging Form Supplement, 2018.

Серед цих тем