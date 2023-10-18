Пероральні тіазидні діуретики при гіпертонії у дітей
Drug
Dose
Some Adverse Effects
Comments
Chlorthalidone
Initial dose: 0.3 mg/kg once a day, up to a maximum dose 2 mg/kg or 50 mg once a day
Common adverse effects: Dizziness, hypokalemia, increased blood glucose, alkalosis
Severe adverse effects: Cardiac dysrhythmias, cholestatic jaundice, pancreatitis
Contraindications include end stage renal disease and anuria.
Because chlorthalidone has a longer duration of action, it may be best for chronic hypertension where a single daily dose may help with adherence.
Chlorothiazide and hydrochlorothiazide should typically be given twice a day because of their shorter duration of action.
Chlorothiazide
For children < 2 years of age: Initial dose 10 mg/kg once a day or 5 mg/kg twice a day (maximum initial dose 20 mg/kg) up to a maximum dose of 375 mg once a day (or 175 mg twice a day)
For children 2–12 years of age: Initial dose 10 mg/kg once a day or 5 mg/kg twice a day, up to a maximum daily dose 20 mg/kg (not to exceed 1000 mg) once a day (or 10 mg/kg or 500 mg twice a day)
Hydrochlorothiazide
For children ≥ 6 months of age: Initial dose 1 mg/kg once a day or 0.5 mg twice a day, up to a maximum daily dose of 2 mg/kg (not to exceed 37.5 mg) once a day (or 1 mg/kg or 18 mg twice a day)