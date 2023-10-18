Оральні снодійні засоби загального використання
Medication
Half Life* (hours)
Comments
Benzodiazepine receptor agonists: Benzodiazepines
Triazolam
1.5−5.5
May cause anterograde amnesia; high likelihood of tolerance and rebound after repeated use
Temazepam
9.5–12.4
Longest latency for sleep induction
Estazolam
10–24
Effective for sleep induction and maintenance
Quazepam
39–100
High lipophilicity, which may mitigate residual sedation in first 7–10 days of continuous use
Flurazepam
47–100
High risk of next-day residual sedation; not recommended for older adults
Benzodiazepine receptor agonists: Nonbenzodiazepines
Zaleplon
1
Ultrashort-acting; can be given for sleep-onset insomnia or after nocturnal awakening (if patients can spend at least 4 hours in bed after taking the drug)
When given at normal bedtime, least likely to have residual effects
Zolpidem, tablets
2.5
Effective for sleep-onset insomnia only
Zolpidem oral spray
2.7
Used for sleep-onset insomnia; has a rapid onset of action
Zolpidem, extended-release
2.8
Effective for sleep-onset insomnia and sleep maintenance insomnia; no tolerance with up to 6 months of use 3 to 7 nights/week
Zolpidem, sublingual
2.9
More rapid onset of action than zolpidem tablets
Higher doses used for sleep-onset insomnia
Lower doses used for early awakening (should not be taken unless patients can spend at least 4 hours in bed after taking the drug)
Eszopiclone
6
Effective for sleep-onset insomnia and sleep maintenance insomnia; no tolerance with up to 6 months nightly use
Melatonin receptor agonists
Tasimelteon
0.9–1.7
Can increase nighttime sleep duration and decrease daytime sleep duration in totally blind patients who have non–24-hour sleep-wake syndrome
Can cause headaches and abnormal dreams or nightmares (most common adverse effects); no apparent abuse liability
Ramelteon
1–5
Useful only for sleep-onset insomnia; one of a few hypnotics that are not associated with abuse liability
Can be safely given to patients with mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
No difficulties with long-term use
Orexin receptor antagonists
Daridorexant
About 8
Used for sleep-onset and/or sleep maintenance insomnia
Can cause headaches, somnolence, fatigue (most common), and suicidal ideation, worsening of depression, sleep paralysis, and complex sleep-related behaviors (eg, sleepwalking, sleep driving)
Lemborexant
17 (with 5 mg)
19 (with 10 mg)
Used for sleep-onset and/or sleep maintenance insomnia
Can cause somnolence (most common) and suicidal ideation, worsening of depression, sleep paralysis, and complex sleep-related behaviors (eg, sleepwalking, sleep driving)
Contraindicated in patients with narcolepsy
Suvorexant
12
Useful for sleep-onset and maintenance insomnia
Use lowest effective dose; may be increased to a maximum of 20 mg once a day if the 10-mg dose is well-tolerated but not effective
Tricyclic antidepressant
Doxepin, ultra low dose
15.3
Indicated for sleep maintenance insomnia; no abuse liability
* Includes parent and active metabolites. Arranged in order from shortest to longest half-life.
† Dose given at bedtime.