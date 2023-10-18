skip to main content
Блокатори H1-рецепторів для перорального застосування

Medication

Available Preparations

First-generation*

Brompheniramine†

Available only as combination products with a decongestant or an antitussive, which are not recommended for children < 6 years

4-, 8-, and 12-mg tablets

2 mg/5 mL elixir

8- and 12-mg tablets (sustained-release, single-entity)

Chlorpheniramine†

Available only as combination products with a decongestant or an antitussive, which are not recommended for children < 6 years

2-mg chewable tablets

4-, 8-, and 12-mg tablets

Extended-release: 12-mg tablets or capsules

2 mg/5 mL syrup

Clemastine

1.34- and 2.68-mg tablets

0.67 mg/5 mL syrup

Cyproheptadine

4-mg tablets

2 mg/5 mL syrup

Dexchlorpheniramine

2-mg tablets

2 mg/5 mL syrup

4- and 6-mg tablets (extended-release)

Diphenhydramine

25- and 50-mg capsules or tablets

12.5-mg chewable tablet

12.5 mg/5 mL elixir

12.5 mg/mL syrup

Hydroxyzine

25-, 50-, and 100-mg capsules

10-, 25-, 50-, and 100-mg tablets

10 mg/5 mL syrup

25 mg/5 mL oral suspension

Promethazine

Safer alternatives preferred for allergic disorders in children

12.5-, 25-, and 50-mg tablets

6.25 mg/5 mL and 25 mg/5 mL syrup

Second-generation

Acrivastine/pseudoephedrine

8-mg acrivastine plus 60-mg pseudoephedrine capsules

Cetirizine

5- and 10-mg tablets

1 mg/mL syrup

Desloratadine

5-mg tablets

0.5 mg/mL syrup

Fexofenadine

30-, 60-, and 180-mg tablets

30-mg orally disintegrating tablets

6 mg/mL oral suspension

Levocetirizine

5-mg tablets

0.5 mg/mL oral solution

Loratadine

10-mg tablets and capsules

5-mg chewable tablets

5- and 10-mg disintegrating oral tablets

1 mg/mL syrup

1 mg/mL oral solution

Mizolastine

10-mg tablets

* Most first-generation antihistamines have strong anticholinergic properties. Generally, they should not be used in older adults or in patients with glaucoma, benign prostatic hyperplasia, constipation, delirium, dementia, or orthostatic hypotension. These medications commonly cause sedation, dry mouth, blurred vision, urinary retention, constipation, and orthostatic hypotension.

In children, first-generation antihistamines should be used only as needed given their potential adverse effects, particularly when combined with other medications; second-generation antihistamines are preferred for allergic rhinitis.

† Usually, brompheniramine and chlorpheniramine are available only in combination with other medications (eg, decongestants, cough suppressants). Brompheniramine and chlorpheniramine combined with other medications (eg, dextromethorphan, phenylephrine) should not be used in children < 6 years.

