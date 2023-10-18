* Most first-generation antihistamines have strong anticholinergic properties. Generally, they should not be used in older adults or in patients with glaucoma, benign prostatic hyperplasia, constipation, delirium, dementia, or orthostatic hypotension. These medications commonly cause sedation, dry mouth, blurred vision, urinary retention, constipation, and orthostatic hypotension.

In children, first-generation antihistamines should be used only as needed given their potential adverse effects, particularly when combined with other medications; second-generation antihistamines are preferred for allergic rhinitis.