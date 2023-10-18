Блокатори H1-рецепторів для перорального застосування
Medication
Available Preparations
First-generation*
Brompheniramine†
Available only as combination products with a decongestant or an antitussive, which are not recommended for children < 6 years
4-, 8-, and 12-mg tablets
2 mg/5 mL elixir
8- and 12-mg tablets (sustained-release, single-entity)
Chlorpheniramine†
Available only as combination products with a decongestant or an antitussive, which are not recommended for children < 6 years
2-mg chewable tablets
4-, 8-, and 12-mg tablets
Extended-release: 12-mg tablets or capsules
2 mg/5 mL syrup
Clemastine
1.34- and 2.68-mg tablets
0.67 mg/5 mL syrup
Cyproheptadine
4-mg tablets
2 mg/5 mL syrup
Dexchlorpheniramine
2-mg tablets
2 mg/5 mL syrup
4- and 6-mg tablets (extended-release)
Diphenhydramine
25- and 50-mg capsules or tablets
12.5-mg chewable tablet
12.5 mg/5 mL elixir
12.5 mg/mL syrup
Hydroxyzine
25-, 50-, and 100-mg capsules
10-, 25-, 50-, and 100-mg tablets
10 mg/5 mL syrup
25 mg/5 mL oral suspension
Promethazine
Safer alternatives preferred for allergic disorders in children
12.5-, 25-, and 50-mg tablets
6.25 mg/5 mL and 25 mg/5 mL syrup
Second-generation
Acrivastine/pseudoephedrine
8-mg acrivastine plus 60-mg pseudoephedrine capsules
Cetirizine
5- and 10-mg tablets
1 mg/mL syrup
Desloratadine
5-mg tablets
0.5 mg/mL syrup
Fexofenadine
30-, 60-, and 180-mg tablets
30-mg orally disintegrating tablets
6 mg/mL oral suspension
Levocetirizine
5-mg tablets
0.5 mg/mL oral solution
Loratadine
10-mg tablets and capsules
5-mg chewable tablets
5- and 10-mg disintegrating oral tablets
1 mg/mL syrup
1 mg/mL oral solution
Mizolastine
10-mg tablets
* Most first-generation antihistamines have strong anticholinergic properties. Generally, they should not be used in older adults or in patients with glaucoma, benign prostatic hyperplasia, constipation, delirium, dementia, or orthostatic hypotension. These medications commonly cause sedation, dry mouth, blurred vision, urinary retention, constipation, and orthostatic hypotension.
In children, first-generation antihistamines should be used only as needed given their potential adverse effects, particularly when combined with other medications; second-generation antihistamines are preferred for allergic rhinitis.
† Usually, brompheniramine and chlorpheniramine are available only in combination with other medications (eg, decongestants, cough suppressants). Brompheniramine and chlorpheniramine combined with other medications (eg, dextromethorphan, phenylephrine) should not be used in children < 6 years.