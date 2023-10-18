skip to main content
Пероральні блокатори кальцієвих каналів для лікування гіпертензії

Medication

Selected Adverse Effects

Comments

Nondihydropyridines

Diltiazem, sustained-release

Headache, dizziness, asthenia, flushing, peripheral edema, bradycardia; possibly liver dysfunction

Possible gingival hyperplasia with chronic use

Contraindicated in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction due to negative inotropic effects, in sinus node dysfunction, or in greater than 1st-degree atrioventricular block

Diltiazem, extended-release

Verapamil

Headache, dizziness, asthenia, flushing, peripheral edema, bradycardia; possibly liver dysfunction

Constipation

Possible gingival hyperplasia with chronic use

Contraindicated in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction due to negative inotropic effects, in sinus node dysfunction, or in greater than 1st-degree atrioventricular block

Verapamil, sustained-release

Dihydropyridines

Amlodipine

Dizziness, flushing, headache, weakness, nausea, heartburn, peripheral edema, tachycardia

Possible gingival hyperplasia with chronic use

Contraindicated in heart failure, possibly except for amlodipine

Use of short-acting nifedipine possibly associated with higher rate of myocardial infarction

Felodipine

Isradipine

Nicardipine

Nicardipine, sustained-release

Nifedipine, extended-release

Nisoldipine

