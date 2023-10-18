Пероральні блокатори кальцієвих каналів для лікування гіпертензії
Medication
Selected Adverse Effects
Comments
Nondihydropyridines
Diltiazem, sustained-release
Headache, dizziness, asthenia, flushing, peripheral edema, bradycardia; possibly liver dysfunction
Possible gingival hyperplasia with chronic use
Contraindicated in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction due to negative inotropic effects, in sinus node dysfunction, or in greater than 1st-degree atrioventricular block
Diltiazem, extended-release
Verapamil
Headache, dizziness, asthenia, flushing, peripheral edema, bradycardia; possibly liver dysfunction
Constipation
Possible gingival hyperplasia with chronic use
Contraindicated in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction due to negative inotropic effects, in sinus node dysfunction, or in greater than 1st-degree atrioventricular block
Verapamil, sustained-release
Dihydropyridines
Amlodipine
Dizziness, flushing, headache, weakness, nausea, heartburn, peripheral edema, tachycardia
Possible gingival hyperplasia with chronic use
Contraindicated in heart failure, possibly except for amlodipine
Use of short-acting nifedipine possibly associated with higher rate of myocardial infarction
Felodipine
Isradipine
Nicardipine
Nicardipine, sustained-release
Nifedipine, extended-release
Nisoldipine