Пероральні блокатори кальцієвих каналів (БКК) для лікування гіпертензії у дітей
Drug*
Dose
Some Adverse Effects
Comments
Amlodipine
For children 1–5 years of age: Initial dose 0.1 mg/kg once a day, up to a maximum dose 0.6 mg/kg (not to exceed 5 mg) once a day
For children ≥ 6 years of age: Initial dose 2.5 mg once a day, up to a maximum dose 10 mg once a day
Common adverse effects: Flushing, dizziness, peripheral edema
Severe adverse effects: Angioedema
Contraindications include hypersensitivity to CCBs.
Isradipine
Extended-release tablet: Initial dose 2.5 mg once a day, up to maximum dose 10 mg once a day
Nifedipine, extended-release†
Initial dose: 0.25–0.5 mg/kg once a day up to maximum dose 3 mg/kg (not to exceed 120 mg) once a day (or 1.5 mg/kg or 60 mg twice a day)
* All of these drugs are dihydropyridines, which have mainly vascular effects and minimal cardiac effects.
† Nifedipine immediate-release tablet is no longer recommended because of the potential for rapid blood pressure drop.