Пероральні інгібітори ангіотензин-перетворюючого ферменту (АПФ) та блокатори рецепторів ангіотензину II для лікування гіпертензії

Medication

Selected Adverse Effects

ACE inhibitors*

Benazepril

Rash, cough, angioedema, hyperkalemia (particularly in patients with renal insufficiency or taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, potassium-sparing diuretics, or potassium supplements), dysgeusia, reversible acute kidney injury if stenosis affecting one or both kidneys threatens renal function, proteinuria (rare at recommended doses), neutropenia (rare), hypotension with initiation of treatment (particularly in patients with high plasma renin activity or with hypovolemia due to diuretics or other conditions)

Captopril

Enalapril

Fosinopril

Lisinopril

Perindopril

Quinapril

Ramipril

Trandolapril

Angiotensin II receptor blockers

Azilsartan

Dizziness, angioedema (very rare); theoretically, same adverse effects as ACE inhibitors on renal function (except proteinuria and neutropenia), serum potassium, and blood pressure

Candesartan

Eprosartan

Irbesartan

Losartan

Olmesartan

Telmisartan

Valsartan

* All ACE inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers are contraindicated in pregnancy (can cause injury or death to the developing fetus).

