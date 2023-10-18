Пероральні інгібітори ангіотензин-перетворюючого ферменту (АПФ) та блокатори рецепторів ангіотензину II для лікування гіпертензії
Medication
Selected Adverse Effects
ACE inhibitors*
Benazepril
Rash, cough, angioedema, hyperkalemia (particularly in patients with renal insufficiency or taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, potassium-sparing diuretics, or potassium supplements), dysgeusia, reversible acute kidney injury if stenosis affecting one or both kidneys threatens renal function, proteinuria (rare at recommended doses), neutropenia (rare), hypotension with initiation of treatment (particularly in patients with high plasma renin activity or with hypovolemia due to diuretics or other conditions)
Captopril
Enalapril
Fosinopril
Lisinopril
Perindopril
Quinapril
Ramipril
Trandolapril
Angiotensin II receptor blockers
Azilsartan
Dizziness, angioedema (very rare); theoretically, same adverse effects as ACE inhibitors on renal function (except proteinuria and neutropenia), serum potassium, and blood pressure
Candesartan
Eprosartan
Irbesartan
Losartan
Olmesartan
Telmisartan
Valsartan
* All ACE inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers are contraindicated in pregnancy (can cause injury or death to the developing fetus).