Пероральні адренергічні засоби для лікування гіпертонії у дітей
Drug (Class)
Dose
Some Adverse Effects
Comments
Atenolol (beta-blocker)
Initial dose: 0.5–1 mg/kg once a day (or 0.25–0.5 mg/kg twice a day) up to maximum daily dose 2 mg/kg (not to exceed 100 mg)
May cause bradycardia or AV block, or fatigue/lethargy, dizziness, or wheezing
Contraindications include pulmonary edema and cardiogenic shock.
Use with caution in patients with diabetes and asthma.
Atenolol should not be abruptly stopped.
Clonidine (alpha-2-agonist)
For children < 12 years of age: Initial dose 2.5–5 mcg/kg twice a day (or 1.7–3.3 mcg/kg 3 times a day), maximum total daily dose 0.9 mg
For children ≥ 12 years of age: Initial dose 0.1 mg twice a day, can be increased in increments of 0.05 twice a day at weekly intervals, up to maximum dose 1.2 mg twice a day
For children stabilized on an oral dose, may switch to a transdermal patch delivering the same total daily dose; change every 5 to 7 days
Drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness
Clonidine should not be abruptly stopped.
Labetalol (mixed alpha- and beta-blocker)
Initial dose: 0.5–1.5 mg/kg twice a day up to 100 mg twice a day, maximum dose 6 mg/kg (not to exceed 600 mg) twice a day
Orthostatic hypotension, edema, bradycardia, heart failure, bronchospasm
Contraindications include pulmonary edema, cardiogenic shock, or heart block.
Use with caution in patients with asthma or hepatic disease.