Варіанти перев’язок при пролежнях
Injury Type*
Description
Objective
Dressing
Options
Shallow (stage 2)
Dry with minimal exudate
Create or retain moisture
Protect from infection
Transparent films or hydrogels
Cover with: Transparent film, thin hydrocolloid, or thin polyurethane foam
Wrap with: Nonadherent gauze dressing
Wet with moderate-to-extensive exudate
Absorb exudate
Facilitate autolysis
Maintain moisture
Protect from infection
Foam, alginate, or hydrofiber dressings
Cover with: Alginates (if extensive exudate), polyurethane foam or hydrofibers
Wrap with: Nonadherent gauze dressing or absorptive contact layer
Deep (stages 3 and 4)
Dry with minimal exudate
Fill cavities
Create or maintain moisture
Protect from infection
Hydrocolloid, hydrogel, or foam dressings
Fill with: Copolymer starch, hydrogel, or damp gauze
Cover with: Transparent thin film, polyurethane foam, or gauze pad
Wet with moderate-to-extensive exudate
Fill cavities
Absorb exudate
Maintain moisture
Protect from infection
Alginate, hydrofiber, or foam dressings
Fill with: Copolymer starch, dextranomer beads, calcium alginates, hydrofibers, or hydrocellular gauze or foam
Cover with: Transparent thin film or polyurethane foam
* Dressings are not usually needed for stage 1 pressure injuries unless subject to friction or incontinence.