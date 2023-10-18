skip to main content
Варіанти перев’язок при пролежнях

Injury Type*

Description

Objective

Dressing

Options

Shallow (stage 2)

Dry with minimal exudate

Create or retain moisture

Protect from infection

Transparent films or hydrogels

Cover with: Transparent film, thin hydrocolloid, or thin polyurethane foam

Wrap with: Nonadherent gauze dressing

Wet with moderate-to-extensive exudate

Absorb exudate

Facilitate autolysis

Maintain moisture

Protect from infection

Foam, alginate, or hydrofiber dressings

Cover with: Alginates (if extensive exudate), polyurethane foam or hydrofibers

Wrap with: Nonadherent gauze dressing or absorptive contact layer

Deep (stages 3 and 4)

Dry with minimal exudate

Fill cavities

Create or maintain moisture

Protect from infection

Hydrocolloid, hydrogel, or foam dressings

Fill with: Copolymer starch, hydrogel, or damp gauze

Cover with: Transparent thin film, polyurethane foam, or gauze pad

Wet with moderate-to-extensive exudate

Fill cavities

Absorb exudate

Maintain moisture

Protect from infection

Alginate, hydrofiber, or foam dressings

Fill with: Copolymer starch, dextranomer beads, calcium alginates, hydrofibers, or hydrocellular gauze or foam

Cover with: Transparent thin film or polyurethane foam

* Dressings are not usually needed for stage 1 pressure injuries unless subject to friction or incontinence.

