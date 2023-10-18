Короткий погляд на пансіонати для осіб похилого віку
Factor
Details
Statistics
Number of certified nursing homes
About 15,300 in 2020*
Number of beds
About 1.6 million in 2020*
Number of residents
About 1.3 million in 2020*
Residents (Patients)
Requirements for Medicare coverage
Must need daily skilled nursing care or daily rehabilitation therapy
Must be admitted to the nursing home or rehabilitation service within 30 days after a minimum 3-day hospital stay (waiver of 3-day hospital stay available in some cases, including with some Medicare Advantage plans)
Risk factors for nursing home placement
Older age
Living alone
Inability to care for self
Immobility
Impaired mental status (eg, dementia)
Incontinence
Lack of social or informal support
Poverty
Female sex
Potential benefits for residents
Increased structure
Opportunities for socialization
Nutritional encouragement
Exercise and activities
Access to nursing care
Help with adherence to the drug regimen
Potential problems for residents
Inability to leave the facility
Infrequent visitors
Complaints that may not be believed or taken seriously because residents are ill or old
Abuse, which may be subtle (eg, using medications and physical restraints inappropriately to manage disruptive behavior) or not subtle (eg, pinching, slapping, yanking)
Decline in functional ability‡
Undernutrition and weight loss‡
Pressure injuries†
Incontinence‡
Constipation‡
Infections‡
Depression‡
Polypharmacy‡
Facility
Requirements for Medicare reimbursement
A registered nurse on site 8 hours/day, 7 days/week
Either a registered nurse or licensed vocational nurse/licensed practical nurse 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
Certified nursing assistants sufficient to provide care for residents 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
A full-time social worker if the facility has > 120 beds
A medical director and licensed nursing home administrator
A qualified recreational therapist to provide recreational programs
A rehabilitative therapist
A dietitian
Physicians, pharmacists, dentists, and pastoral services to be available as needed, but not required on site
NOTE: In 2024, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) published the Minimum Staffing Standards for Long-Term Care Facilities and Medicaid Institutional Payment Transparency Reporting Final Rule to implement a minimum staffing requirement for nursing homes in the United States. The timeline for implementation of these requirements tracks from the Final Rule publication date (May 10, 2024) and will be staggered over a 3-year period for all non-rural facilities.
Possible additional services
Medical specialty services (eg, ophthalmologic, otolaryngologic, neurologic, psychiatric, psychologic), which may require transport of patients to other facilities
IV therapy
Enteral nutrition through feeding tubes
Long-term oxygen treatment or ventilator support
Special care units (eg, for patients with Alzheimer disease or cancer)§
Scheduled recreational events for groups
Choices of leisure-time activities for patients, especially those who are cognitively impaired or bedbound
Personal services (eg, hairdressing, makeup), usually paid for by the patient's personal funds
* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): FastStats: Nursing Home Care. Accessed May 2024.
† LongTermCare.gov: Costs of Care. Accessed June 2024.
‡ These problems, which commonly develop or worsen among nursing home residents, can sometimes be prevented with attentive care.
§ Special care units must specify programs and admissions criteria, train staff specifically for the unit, meet regulations and reimbursement requirements, and have an identifiable area or discrete physical space.