Непіоїдні анальгетики
Class
Drug
Usual Dosage Range*
Indoles
Diclofenac
50–100 mg, followed by 50 mg every 8 hours
75 mg every 12 hours IV or IM
Etodolac
200–400 mg every 6–8 hours
Indomethacin
25–50 mg every 6–8 hours
Sulindac
150–200 mg every 12 hours
Tolmetin
200–400 mg every 6–8 hours
Naphthylalkanone
Nabumetone
1000–2000 mg every 24 hours
Oxicam
Piroxicam
20–40 mg every 24 hours
Para-aminophenol derivative
Acetaminophen
650–1000 mg every 6–8 hours
Propionic acids
Fenoprofen
200–600 mg every 6 hours
Flurbiprofen
50–200 mg every 12 hours
Ibuprofen†
400 mg every 4 hours to 800 mg every 8 hours (maximum: 3200 mg/day†)
Ketoprofen
25–50 mg every 6–8 hours
Naproxen
250–500 mg every 12 hours
Naproxen sodium
275–550 mg every 12 hours
Oxaprozin
600–1200 mg every 24 hours
Salicylates
Aspirin
650–1000 mg every 4–6 hours
Choline magnesium trisalicylate
870 mg every 12 hours
Diflunisal
250–500 mg every 8–12 hours
Salsalate
750–2000 mg every 12 hours
Fenamates
Meclofenamate
50–100 mg every 6–8 hours
Mefenamic acid
250 mg every 6 hours
Pyrazole
Phenylbutazone
100 mg every 6–8 hours up to 7 days
Pyrrolo-pyrrolo derivative
Ketorolac
15–30 mg IV or IM every 6 hours or 20 mg orally, followed by 10 mg orally every 4–6 hours for maximum 5 days (assess creatinine every 4–6 doses, particularly in patients who are older or at risk of renal failure [eg, postoperative patients])
Selective COX-2 inhibitor
Celecoxib
100–200 mg every 12 hours
* Route is oral, except for ibuprofen, ketorolac, diclofenac, and acetaminophen, which can be given parenterally as well as orally. There is a topical form of diclofenac.
† For ibuprofen, dosages ≤ 2400 mg reduce cardiovascular risk and are recommended for patients with cardiovascular risk factors.
COX = cyclooxygenase.