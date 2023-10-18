skip to main content
Непіоїдні анальгетики

Class

Drug

Usual Dosage Range*

Indoles

Diclofenac

50–100 mg, followed by 50 mg every 8 hours

75 mg every 12 hours IV or IM

Etodolac

200–400 mg every 6–8 hours

Indomethacin

25–50 mg every 6–8 hours

Sulindac

150–200 mg every 12 hours

Tolmetin

200–400 mg every 6–8 hours

Naphthylalkanone

Nabumetone

1000–2000 mg every 24 hours

Oxicam

Piroxicam

20–40 mg every 24 hours

Para-aminophenol derivative

Acetaminophen

650–1000 mg every 6–8 hours

Propionic acids

Fenoprofen

200–600 mg every 6 hours

Flurbiprofen

50–200 mg every 12 hours

Ibuprofen†

400 mg every 4 hours to 800 mg every 8 hours (maximum: 3200 mg/day†)

Ketoprofen

25–50 mg every 6–8 hours

Naproxen

250–500 mg every 12 hours

Naproxen sodium

275–550 mg every 12 hours

Oxaprozin

600–1200 mg every 24 hours

Salicylates

Aspirin

650–1000 mg every 4–6 hours

Choline magnesium trisalicylate

870 mg every 12 hours

Diflunisal

250–500 mg every 8–12 hours

Salsalate

750–2000 mg every 12 hours

Fenamates

Meclofenamate

50–100 mg every 6–8 hours

Mefenamic acid

250 mg every 6 hours

Pyrazole

Phenylbutazone

100 mg every 6–8 hours up to 7 days

Pyrrolo-pyrrolo derivative

Ketorolac

15–30 mg IV or IM every 6 hours or 20 mg orally, followed by 10 mg orally every 4–6 hours for maximum 5 days (assess creatinine every 4–6 doses, particularly in patients who are older or at risk of renal failure [eg, postoperative patients])

Selective COX-2 inhibitor

Celecoxib

100–200 mg every 12 hours

* Route is oral, except for ibuprofen, ketorolac, diclofenac, and acetaminophen, which can be given parenterally as well as orally. There is a topical form of diclofenac.

† For ibuprofen, dosages ≤ 2400 mg reduce cardiovascular risk and are recommended for patients with cardiovascular risk factors.

COX = cyclooxygenase.

