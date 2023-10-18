Запитання NIAAA для скринінгу на алкоголь для дітей та підлітків
Age Group*
First Question
Second Question
Interpretation
Risk Levels by Age
Elementary school (typically 9–11 years)
Do you have any friends who drank any drink containing alcohol in the past year?
In the past year, have you ever had more than a few sips of any drink containing alcohol?
Friends: Any drinking heightens concern
Patient: Any drinking highest risk
≤ 11 years: Any drinking highest risk
Middle school (typically 11–14 years)
Do you have any friends who drank any drink containing alcohol in the past year?
In the past year, on how many days have you had more than a few sips of any drink containing alcohol?
Friends: Any drinking heightens concern
Patient: Any drinking moderate to highest risk depending on age and number of days
≤ 11 years: Any drinking highest risk
12–14 years: Moderate risk 1–5 days; highest risk > 5 days
High school (typically 14–18 years)
In the past year, on how many days have you had more than a few sips of any drink containing alcohol?
If your friends drink, how many drinks do they usually drink on any occasion?
Patient: Low, moderate, or highest risk depending on age and number of days
Friends: Binge drinking (3–5 or more drinks) heightens concern
14–15 years: Moderate risk 1–5 days; highest risk > 5 days
16 years: Moderate risk 6–11 days; highest risk > 11 days
17 years: Moderate risk 6–24 days; highest risk > 24 days
18 years: Moderate risk 12–52 days; highest risk > 52 days
* School level is used because risk increases on transition to a higher level.
NIAAA = National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.