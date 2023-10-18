skip to main content
Запитання NIAAA для скринінгу на алкоголь для дітей та підлітків

Age Group*

First Question

Second Question

Interpretation

Risk Levels by Age

Elementary school (typically 9–11 years)

Do you have any friends who drank any drink containing alcohol in the past year?

In the past year, have you ever had more than a few sips of any drink containing alcohol?

Friends: Any drinking heightens concern

Patient: Any drinking highest risk

≤ 11 years: Any drinking highest risk

Middle school (typically 11–14 years)

Do you have any friends who drank any drink containing alcohol in the past year?

In the past year, on how many days have you had more than a few sips of any drink containing alcohol?

Friends: Any drinking heightens concern

Patient: Any drinking moderate to highest risk depending on age and number of days

≤ 11 years: Any drinking highest risk

12–14 years: Moderate risk 1–5 days; highest risk > 5 days

High school (typically 14–18 years)

In the past year, on how many days have you had more than a few sips of any drink containing alcohol?

If your friends drink, how many drinks do they usually drink on any occasion?

Patient: Low, moderate, or highest risk depending on age and number of days

Friends: Binge drinking (3–5 or more drinks) heightens concern

14–15 years: Moderate risk 1–5 days; highest risk > 5 days

16 years: Moderate risk 6–11 days; highest risk > 11 days

17 years: Moderate risk 6–24 days; highest risk > 24 days

18 years: Moderate risk 12–52 days; highest risk > 52 days

* School level is used because risk increases on transition to a higher level.

NIAAA = National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

