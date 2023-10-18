† Some experts advise ZDV may be given for 2 weeks to select infants born at ≥ 37 weeks gestation to women who meet low-risk criteria, who have been given ART for more than 10 consecutive weeks, and who have maintained viral suppression for the duration of the pregnancy (see the Panel on Antiretroviral Therapy and Medical Management of Children Living with HIV's Management of Infants Born to People with HIV Infection).