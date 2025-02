* All of these autoantibodies can be present in patients with complete or incomplete forms of antisynthetase syndrome. Antisynthetase syndrome features include fever, nonerosive arthritis, interstitial lung disease, hyperkeratosis of the radial aspect of the digits (mechanic's hands), and Raynaud phenomenon. The rash of dermatomyositis may or may not be present. Patients with antisynthetase syndrome antibodies and muscle disease may have findings of dermatomyositis or polymyositis.