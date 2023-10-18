Модифікована шкала Катца для оцінювання повсякденної діяльності (ПД)
Activity
Item
Score
Eating
Gets food from plate into mouth without help
Food may be prepared by another person
Eats without assistance
1
Needs partial or complete assistance in eating or is fed intravenously
0
Dressing
Gets clothes from closets and drawers and puts on clothes and outer garments complete with fasteners. May have help tying shoes.
1
Needs help with dressing or needs to be completely dressed
0
Bathing (sponge bath, tub bath, shower)
Bathes self completely or needs help in bathing only a single part of the body such as the back, genital area, or disabled extremity
1
Needs assistance in bathing more than one part of the body, getting in and out of the tub or shower, or needs total assistance
0
*Transferring
Moves in and out of bed or chair unassisted (mechanical transfer aids are acceptable)
1
Needs help in moving from bed to chair or requires a complete transfer
0
Toileting
Goes to toilet, gets on and off, arranges clothes, and cleans genital area without help
1
Needs help transferring to the toilet, cleaning self or uses bedpan or commode
0
Continence
Controls bladder and bowel completely (without occasional accidents)
1
Is partially or totally incontinent of bowel or bladder
0
* Transferring is the only measure of mobility in the Katz ADL scale.
A score of 6 indicates the patient is independent, 4 indicates the patient has moderate impairment, and 0 indicates the patient is very dependent.
Katz S, Downs TD, Cash HR, et al: Progress in the development of the index of ADL. Gerontologist 10 (1):20–30, 1970 as modified by Try this: Best practices in nursing care to older adults, The Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing, New York University, College of Nursing, www.hartfordign.org.