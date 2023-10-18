Лікарські препарати, що використовуються для лікування глаукоми
Medication
Dose/Frequency
Mechanism of Action on Eye
Comments
Prostaglandin analogs (topical)
Bimatoprost
1 drop at bedtime
Increase uveoscleral outflow rather than altering conventional (trabeculocanalicular) aqueous outflow
Increased pigmentation of the iris and skin
Possible worsening of uveitis
Elongated and thickened eyelashes
Muscle, joint, and back pain
Rash
Latanoprost
1 drop at bedtime
Tafluprost
1 drop at bedtime
Travoprost
1 drop at bedtime
Beta-blockers (topical)
Timolol
1 drop once or twice a day
Decrease aqueous production; do not affect pupil size
Systemic adverse effects (eg, bronchospasm, depression, fatigue, confusion, erectile dysfunction, hair loss, bradycardia)
May develop insidiously and be attributed by patients to aging or other processes
Betaxolol
1 drop once or twice a day*
Carteolol
1 drop once or twice a day
Levobetaxolol
1 drop twice a day*
Levobunolol
1 drop once or twice a day
Metipranolol
1 drop once or twice a day
Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors (oral or IV)
Acetazolamide
125–250 mg orally four times a day (or 500 mg orally twice a day using extended-release capsules) or 500 mg IV single dose for acute lowering
Decrease aqueous production
Used as adjunctive therapy
Cause fatigue, altered taste, anorexia, depression, paresthesias, electrolyte abnormalities, kidney calculi, and blood dyscrasias
Possibly nausea, diarrhea, weight loss
Methazolamide
25–50 mg orally two or three times a day
Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors (topical)
Brinzolamide
1 drop two or three times a day
Decrease aqueous production
Low risk of systemic effects, but may cause bad taste in mouth and/or rash
Dorzolamide
1 drop two or three times a day
Rho kinase inhibitor
Netarsudil
1 drop at bedtime
Increases conventional aqueous outflow
May develop conjunctival hyperemia (redness), corneal verticillata, subconjunctival petechial hemorrhages
Miotics, direct-acting (cholinergic agonists; topical)†
Carbachol
1 drop two or three times a day
Cause miosis, increase aqueous outflow
Less effective as monotherapy than beta-blockers
Possible need for higher strengths in patients with darker-pigmented pupils
Hinder dark adaptation
Pilocarpine
1 drop two to four times a day
Miotic, indirect-acting (cholinesterase inhibitors; topical)†
Echothiophate iodide
1 drop once or twice a day
Causes miosis, increases aqueous outflow
Very long acting: Irreversible inhibition; can cause cataracts and retinal detachment; should be avoided in angle-closure glaucoma because of the extreme miosis; hinders dark adaptation
Systemic effects (eg, sweating, headache, tremor, excess saliva production, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea) more likely than with direct-acting miotics
May still be an option in pseudophakic patients
Osmotic diuretics (oral, IV)‡
Glycerin
1–1.5 g/kg body weight orally (may repeat 8–12 hours later)
Cause increased serum osmolarity, which draws fluid from eye
Used for acute angle closure
Has adverse systemic effects
Can rarely cause cerebral hemorrhage and acute, decompensated heart failure
Ineffective in patients with moderate to severe renal failure
Mannitol
0.5–2.0 g/kg body weight IV over 30–45 minutes (may repeat 8–12 hours later)
Alpha-2-selective adrenergic agonists (topical)
Apraclonidine
1 drop two to three times a day
Decrease aqueous production; may increase uveoscleral aqueous outflow; may cause mydriasis
With apraclonidine, high rate of allergic reactions and tachyphylaxis; less common with brimonidine, which may cause dry mouth and is contraindicated in children < 2 years
Systemic effects (eg, hypertension, tachycardia) less common than with nonselective agonists
Brimonidine
1 drop two to three times a day§‡
* Beta-1-selective.
† Miotics are rarely used.
‡ For acute use only.
§ More alpha-2-selective than apraclonidine.