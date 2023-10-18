Препарати для лікування невропатичного болю
Class/Drug
Dose*
Comments
Antiseizure drugs†
Carbamazepine
200–400 mg twice a day
Monitor CBC and liver function during treatment
May decrease efficacy of oral contraceptives
First-line treatment for trigeminal neuralgia
Gabapentin
300–1200 mg 3 times a day
Starting dose usually 300 mg once a day
Dosing goal: 600–1200 mg 3 times a day
Adjust dose in patients with renal insufficiency
Oxcarbazepine
600–1200 mg twice a day
Starting dose usually 300 mg once a day
Considered as efficacious as carbamazepine for trigeminal neuralgia and useful for other paroxysmal neuropathic pain
May cause hyponatremia or decrease efficacy of oral contraceptives
Unlike carbamazepine, no CBC or liver function monitoring necessary
Phenytoin
300 mg once a day
Limited data; 2nd-line drug
Pregabalin
150–300 mg twice a day
Starting dose usually 75 mg twice a day, increased by the same dosage weekly as necessary to a maximum of 300 mg orally twice a day
Mechanism similar to gabapentin but more stable pharmacokinetics
Adjust dose in patients with renal insufficiency
Valproate
250–500 mg twice a day
Limited data, but strong support for treatment of migraine
Antidepressants
Amitriptyline
10–25 mg at bedtime (starting dose), increased weekly by the same dose to a maximum of 150 mg at bedtime
Dosing goal: About 100 mg/day (dosing for pain unlikely to be adequate for relieving depression or anxiety)
Not recommended for older patients or patients with a heart disorder because it has strong anticholinergic effects
May increase dose to 150 mg or sometimes higher
Desipramine or nortriptyline
10–25 mg at bedtime (starting dose), increased weekly by the same dose to maximum of 150 mg at bedtime
Better tolerated than amitriptyline; adverse effect profile better with desipramine than nortriptyline
Dosing goal: About 100 mg/day (dosing for pain unlikely to be adequate for relieving depression or anxiety)
Not recommended for older patients or patients with a heart disorder because it has strong anticholinergic effects
May increase dose to 150 mg or sometimes higher
Duloxetine
20–60 mg once a day (starting dose)
Starting at 20–30 mg once a day and increasing by the same dosage weekly to a goal of 60 mg/day; in some cases, increasing to 60 mg twice a day (especially in patients with concomitant depression or anxiety)
Better tolerated than tricyclic antidepressants
Dosing goal for pain (60 mg/day) usually sufficient to treat concomitant depression or anxiety
Milnacipran
12.5 mg once a day on day 1, then increased to 12.5 mg twice a day on days 2 and 3, increased further to 25 mg twice a day on days 4 to 7, then 25 mg up to 4 times a day, not to exceed 200 mg/day
Effective for fibromyalgia; not used for neuropathic pain states
Venlafaxine
Extended-release (easiest to use): 37.5–75 mg once a day, increased to a target dose of 150–225 mg once a day
More norepinephrine reuptake inhibition at higher doses (≥ 150 mg/day); lower dosages ineffective for neuropathic pain
Similar mechanism of action as duloxetine
Effective for pain, depression, and anxiety at this dose
Central alpha-2 adrenergic agonists
Clonidine
0.1 mg once a day
Also can be used transdermally or intrathecally
Tizanidine
2 mg every 6–8 hours (maximum 3 doses a day), increased by 2–4 mg every 1–4 days as needed (maximum: 36 mg a day)
Less likely to cause hypotension than clonidine
Corticosteroids
Dexamethasone
0.5–4 mg 4 times a day
Used only for pain with an inflammatory component
Prednisone
5–60 mg once a day
Used only for pain with an inflammatory component
NMDA-receptor antagonists
Memantine
10–30 mg once a day
Limited evidence of efficacy
Dextromethorphan
30–120 mg 4 times a day
May have a role in neuropathic pain in patients who have developed tolerance or a lower pain threshold due to central sensitization
In > 90% of whites, rapid metabolism via hepatic cytochrome P-450 2D6, reducing the therapeutic effect
Metabolism of dextromethorphan blocked by quinidine
Combination dextromethorphan/quinidine available for pseudobulbar affect in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
Oral sodium channel blockers
Mexiletine
150 mg once a day to 300 mg every 8 hours
Used only for neuropathic pain
For patients with a significant heart disorder, cardiac evaluation recommended before the drug is started
Topical
Capsaicin 0.025–0.075% (eg, cream, lotion)
Apply 3 times a day
Some evidence of efficacy in neuropathic pain and arthritis
Capsaicin 8% patch
Up to 4 at one time†
Causes a severe sunburn-like skin reaction; oral opioids often required for up to 1 week after application of capsaicin 8% to manage the worsening cutaneous pain
Meaningful pain relief for 3 months after a single application
EMLA
Apply 3 times a day, under occlusive dressing if possible
Usually considered for a trial if a lidocaine patch is ineffective; expensive
Lidocaine 5%
Daily
Available as patch
Other
Baclofen
Initially 5–10 mg 3 times a day; titrated to 60–120 mg in 3 divided doses
May act via GABA-B receptor
Helpful in trigeminal neuralgia; used in other types of neuropathic pain
Pamidronate (injection)
60–90 mg/month IV
Evidence of efficacy in complex regional pain syndrome
* Route is oral unless otherwise indicated.
† Topical lidocaine 4–5% applied 1 hour before applying capsaicin can help limit irritation.
CBC = complete blood count; EMLA = eutectic mixture of local anesthetics; GABA = gamma-aminobutyric acid; NMDA = N-methyl-d-aspartate; WBCs = white blood cells.