Лікарські препарати, які часто використовуються для реанімації*

Medication†

Adult Dose

Pediatric Dose

Adenosine

6 mg initially, then 12 mg × 2 if needed

0.1 mg/kg initially, then 0.2 mg/kg × 2

Amiodarone

For VF/pulseless VT: 300 mg IV push over 2 minutes

If persistent VF/pulseless VT, may give additional 150 mg

For VF/pulseless VT: 5 mg/kg IV push

If persistent VF/pulseless VT, may repeat up to 3 total doses

For perfusing VT:

  • Loading dose: 150 mg IV push over 10 minutes, followed by

  • Infusion (drip): 1 mg/minute × 6 hours, then 0.5 mg/minute × 24 hours

For perfusing VT: 5 mg/kg over 20–60 minutes, may repeat twice to a maximum of 15 mg/kg/day

Atropine‡

1 mg, repeat every 3–5 minutes to effect or total dose of 3 mg, minimum dose 0.5 mg

0.02 mg/kg, repeat once in 3–5 minutes if needed, minimum dose 0.1 mg

Calcium chloride

1 g

20 mg/kg

Calcium gluceptate§

0.66 g

N/A

Calcium gluconate

3 g

30 mg/kg

Dobutamine

2–5 mcg/kg/minute—increasing as needed to maximum 20 mcg/kg/minute

Same as adult dose

Dopamine

2–5 mcg/kg/minute—increasing as needed to maximum 20 mcg/kg/minute

Same as adult dose

Epinephrine

Bolus: 1 mg

Infusion: 2–10 mcg/minute

Bolus: 0.01 mg/kg

Infusion: 0.1–1.0 mcg/kg/minute

Glucose (only for documented hypoglycemia)

25 g 50% D/W

0.5–1 g/kg of 10% D/W

Avoid high concentrations in infants and young children. Recommend using 10% D/W for infants and 10% or 25% for children

Lidocaine

1–1.5 mg/kg; repeat every 5–10 minutes to a maximum of 3 mg/kg

Loading dose: 1 mg/kg

Infusion: 20–50 mcg/kg/minute

Magnesium sulfate

1–2 g

25–50 mg/kg to a maximum of 2 g

Naloxone

2–4 mg intranasal or 0.4 mg IM

0.1 mg/kg if patients are < 20 kg or < 5 years

2 mg if patients are ≥ 20 kg or ≥ 5 years

Norepinephrine

Infusion: 5–30 mcg/minute

Infusion: Starting with 0.05–0.1 mcg/kg/minute (maximum dose 2 mcg/kg/minute)

Phenylephrine

Infusion: 0.1–0.5 mcg/kg/minute

Infusion: 0.1–0.5 mcg/kg/minute

Procainamide

20–50 mg/minute (total maximum dose of 17 mg/kg

15 mg/kg over 30–60 minutes

Sodium bicarbonate

50 mEq

1 mEq/kg

The PALS 2020 guideline does not recommend sodium bicarbonate in pediatric patients except in those with hyperkalemia, hypocalcemia, hypermagnesemia, tricyclic antidepressant toxicity, or calcium channel blocker overdose¶

* For indications and use, see text.

† IV or intraosseous.

‡ Atropine is no longer recommended in patients with pulseless VT. It's use is limited to patients with symptomatic bradycardia.

§ Rarely used.

Maconochie IK, Aickin R, Hazinski MF, et al. Pediatric Life Support 2020 International Consensus on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Emergency Cardiovascular Care Science With Treatment Recommendations. Pediatrics 2021;147(Suppl 1):e2020038505B. doi:10.1542/peds.2020-038505B

D/W = dextrose in water; SVT = supraventricular tachycardia;VF = ventricular fibrillation; VT = ventricular tachycardia.

