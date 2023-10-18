Лікарські препарати, які часто використовуються для реанімації*
Medication†
Adult Dose
Pediatric Dose
Adenosine
6 mg initially, then 12 mg × 2 if needed
0.1 mg/kg initially, then 0.2 mg/kg × 2
Amiodarone
For VF/pulseless VT: 300 mg IV push over 2 minutes
If persistent VF/pulseless VT, may give additional 150 mg
For VF/pulseless VT: 5 mg/kg IV push
If persistent VF/pulseless VT, may repeat up to 3 total doses
For perfusing VT:
For perfusing VT: 5 mg/kg over 20–60 minutes, may repeat twice to a maximum of 15 mg/kg/day
Atropine‡
1 mg, repeat every 3–5 minutes to effect or total dose of 3 mg, minimum dose 0.5 mg
0.02 mg/kg, repeat once in 3–5 minutes if needed, minimum dose 0.1 mg
Calcium chloride
1 g
20 mg/kg
Calcium gluceptate§
0.66 g
N/A
Calcium gluconate
3 g
30 mg/kg
Dobutamine
2–5 mcg/kg/minute—increasing as needed to maximum 20 mcg/kg/minute
Same as adult dose
Dopamine
2–5 mcg/kg/minute—increasing as needed to maximum 20 mcg/kg/minute
Same as adult dose
Epinephrine
Bolus: 1 mg
Infusion: 2–10 mcg/minute
Bolus: 0.01 mg/kg
Infusion: 0.1–1.0 mcg/kg/minute
Glucose (only for documented hypoglycemia)
25 g 50% D/W
0.5–1 g/kg of 10% D/W
Avoid high concentrations in infants and young children. Recommend using 10% D/W for infants and 10% or 25% for children
Lidocaine
1–1.5 mg/kg; repeat every 5–10 minutes to a maximum of 3 mg/kg
Loading dose: 1 mg/kg
Infusion: 20–50 mcg/kg/minute
Magnesium sulfate
1–2 g
25–50 mg/kg to a maximum of 2 g
Naloxone
2–4 mg intranasal or 0.4 mg IM
0.1 mg/kg if patients are < 20 kg or < 5 years
2 mg if patients are ≥ 20 kg or ≥ 5 years
Norepinephrine
Infusion: 5–30 mcg/minute
Infusion: Starting with 0.05–0.1 mcg/kg/minute (maximum dose 2 mcg/kg/minute)
Phenylephrine
Infusion: 0.1–0.5 mcg/kg/minute
Infusion: 0.1–0.5 mcg/kg/minute
Procainamide
20–50 mg/minute (total maximum dose of 17 mg/kg
15 mg/kg over 30–60 minutes
Sodium bicarbonate
50 mEq
1 mEq/kg
The PALS 2020 guideline does not recommend sodium bicarbonate in pediatric patients except in those with hyperkalemia, hypocalcemia, hypermagnesemia, tricyclic antidepressant toxicity, or calcium channel blocker overdose¶
* For indications and use, see text.
† IV or intraosseous.
‡ Atropine is no longer recommended in patients with pulseless VT. It's use is limited to patients with symptomatic bradycardia.
§ Rarely used.
¶ Maconochie IK, Aickin R, Hazinski MF, et al. Pediatric Life Support 2020 International Consensus on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Emergency Cardiovascular Care Science With Treatment Recommendations. Pediatrics 2021;147(Suppl 1):e2020038505B. doi:10.1542/peds.2020-038505B
D/W = dextrose in water; SVT = supraventricular tachycardia;VF = ventricular fibrillation; VT = ventricular tachycardia.