Прояви відторгнення трансплантата за категоріями
Organ
Hyperacute
Accelerated
Acute
Chronic
Fever, anuria
Fever, oliguria, graft swelling and tenderness
Fever, increased serum creatinine, hypertension, weight gain, graft swelling and tenderness
Appearance of protein, lymphocytes, and renal tubular cells in urine sediment
Proteinuria with or without hypertension, nephrotic syndrome
Fever, very elevated liver function test results (AST, bilirubin), coagulopathy
Fever, coagulopathy, very elevated liver function test results (AST, bilirubin), ascites
Anorexia, pain, fever, jaundice, light (clay)-colored stools, dark urine, elevated liver function test results (AST, bilirubin)
Jaundice, vanishing bile duct syndrome (with elevated bilirubin, alkaline phosphatase, and gamma-glutamyl transpeptidase), slightly elevated liver function test results (AST, bilirubin), ascites
Cardiogenic shock
Atrial arrhythmia, cardiogenic shock
Heart failure, atrial arrhythmia
Dyspnea during exertion, low stress tolerance
Poor oxygenation, fever, cough, dyspnea, decreased FEV1
Poor oxygenation, fever, cough, dyspnea, infiltrate seen on chest x-ray, decreased FEV1
Same as those for accelerated
Interstitial perivascular infiltrate (detected by transbronchial biopsy)
Obliterative bronchiolitis, cough, dyspnea
Pancreatic necrosis, fever, hyperglycemia
Pancreatitis, hyperglycemia, elevated amylase and lipase
Same as those for accelerated
Hyperglycemia, mildly elevated amylase and lipase
Fever, very elevated lactic acid
Fever, diarrhea, elevated lactic acid
Fever, diarrhea, malabsorption, mildly elevated lactic acid
Diarrhea, malabsorption
* Most patients with heart transplant rejection are asymptomatic.
AST = aspartate aminotransferase; FEV1= forced expiratory volume in 1 second.