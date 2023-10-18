Маневри, які допомагають діагностувати шуми
Maneuver
Effect on Blood Flow
Effect on Heart Sounds
Amyl nitrite
Causes intense venodilation, which reduces venous return to the right heart
Augments murmurs of hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy, aortic stenosis and mitral valve prolapse
Reduces murmur of mitral regurgitation.
Inspiration
Decreases intrathoracic pressure, which simultaneously increases venous flow into the right ventricle (RV) and decreases pulmonary venous flow into the left heart
Augments right heart sounds (eg, murmurs of tricuspid stenosis and regurgitation, those of pulmonic stenosis* [immediately] and regurgitation [usually])
Reduces left heart sounds
Isometric handgrip
Increases afterload and peripheral arterial resistance
Reduces murmurs of aortic stenosis, hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy,mitral valve prolapse, or papillary muscle dysfunction
Augments murmurs of mitral regurgitation and aortic regurgitation and diastolic murmur of mitral stenosis
Release of Valsalva maneuver
Increases volume of RV and LV
Augments murmurs of aortic stenosis, aortic regurgitation (after 4 or 5 beats), and pulmonic regurgitation or pulmonic stenosis* (immediately)
Reduces murmur of tricuspid stenosis
Squatting
Simultaneously increases venous return to the right heart and increases afterload and peripheral resistance
Augments murmurs of aortic regurgitation, aortic stenosis, mitral regurgitation and diastolic murmur of mitral stenosis
Reduces murmur of hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy and mitral valve prolapse
Valsalva maneuver
Increases intrathoracic pressure, which reduces size of left ventricle (LV); decreases venous return to the right heart and subsequently to the left heart
Augments murmur of hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy and mitral valve prolapse
Reduces murmurs of aortic stenosis, mitral regurgitation, and tricuspid stenosis
* Patient may need to be standing for effect on pulmonic stenosis to be heard.