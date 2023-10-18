Лікування цукрового діабету 2 типу* під час вагітності
Time Frame
Measures
Before conception
Glycemic control
Risk is lowest if HbA1c levels are ≤ 6.5% at conception.†
Weight loss is encouraged if BMI is > 27 kg/m2.
The diet should be low in fat, relatively high in complex carbohydrates, and high in fiber.
Exercise is encouraged.
Prenatal
For women with overweight, diet and caloric intake are individualized and monitored to avoid weight gain of more than about 6.8–11.3 kg (> 15–25 lb) or, if they are obese, more than about 5–9.1 kg (> 11–20 lb).
Moderate walking after meals is recommended.
Women are instructed in and should do blood glucose self-monitoring.
The 2-hour postbreakfast blood glucose level is checked weekly at clinic visits if possible.
HbA1c level should be checked every trimester.
Antenatal testing with the following should be done from 32 weeks to delivery (or earlier if indicated):
Amount and type of insulin is individualized. For women with obesity, short-acting insulin is taken before each meal. For women who are not obese, two thirds of the total dose (60% NPH, 40% regular) is taken in the morning; one third (50% NPH, 50% regular) is taken in the evening. Or, women can take long-acting insulin once or twice a day and insulin aspart immediately before breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
During labor and delivery
Management is the same as for type 1 (see table Management of Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus During Pregnancy).
* Guidelines are only suggested; marked individual variations require appropriate adjustments.
† Normal values may differ depending on laboratory methods used.
BMI = body mass index; HbA1c = glycosylated hemoglobin; NPH = neutral protamine Hagedorn.