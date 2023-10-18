Основні інфекційні причини підгострого або хронічного менінгіту
Organisms
Circumstances
Bacteria
Mycobacteria: (Mycobacterium tuberculosis, rarely other mycobacteria)
—
Spirochetes: Lyme disease, syphilis, rarely leptospirosis
For Lyme disease, East Coast, upper Midwest, California, Oregon
Brucella species
Associated with livestock
Unusual in the United States or other high-resource countries
Ehrlichia species
Tick bites
Leptospira species
Associated with exposure to urine of rats, mice, and other animals
Unusual in Western countries
Fungi
Cryptococcus neoformans
Most common among immunocompromised patients, particularly those with HIV infection
C. gattii
Predominantly northern Pacific coast
Appears to have a widespread distribution
Coccidioides immitis
Southwestern United States
Histoplasma capsulatum
Central and Eastern United States
Blastomyces species
Predominantly Central and Eastern United States
Sporothrix species (unusual)
No geographic distribution, but infection associated with rose thorns or brush
Parasites
Toxoplasma gondii
Cat feces, contaminated meat
Viruses
Retroviruses: HIV; human T-lymphotropic virus, type 1
In patients with known HIV or risk factors
Enteroviruses
In patients with a congenital immunodeficiency syndrome