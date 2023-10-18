skip to main content
Основні інфекційні причини підгострого або хронічного менінгіту

Organisms

Circumstances

Bacteria

Mycobacteria: (Mycobacterium tuberculosis, rarely other mycobacteria)

Spirochetes: Lyme disease, syphilis, rarely leptospirosis

For Lyme disease, East Coast, upper Midwest, California, Oregon

Brucella species

Associated with livestock

Unusual in the United States or other high-resource countries

Ehrlichia species

Tick bites

Leptospira species

Associated with exposure to urine of rats, mice, and other animals

Unusual in Western countries

Fungi

Cryptococcus neoformans

Most common among immunocompromised patients, particularly those with HIV infection

C. gattii

Predominantly northern Pacific coast

Appears to have a widespread distribution

Coccidioides immitis

Southwestern United States

Histoplasma capsulatum

Central and Eastern United States

Blastomyces species

Predominantly Central and Eastern United States

Sporothrix species (unusual)

No geographic distribution, but infection associated with rose thorns or brush

Parasites

Toxoplasma gondii

Cat feces, contaminated meat

Viruses

Retroviruses: HIV; human T-lymphotropic virus, type 1

In patients with known HIV or risk factors

Enteroviruses

In patients with a congenital immunodeficiency syndrome

