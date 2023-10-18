Основні апопротеїни та ферменти, важливі для обміну ліпідів
Component
Location
Function
Apoproteins
Apo A-I
HDL
Major component of HDL particle
Apo A-II
HDL
Component of HDL particle
Apo A-V
HDL (primarily), VLDL, chylomicrons
LPL cofactor for lipolysis of TGs
Apo B-100
VLDL, IDL, LDL, Lp(a)
LDL receptor ligand
Apo B-48
Chylomicrons
Major component of chylomicron
Apo C-II
Chylomicrons, VLDL, HDL
LPL cofactor
Apo C-III
Chylomicrons, VLDL, HDL
Inhibits LPL
Apo E
Chylomicrons, remnants, VLDL, HDL
LDL receptor ligand
Apo(a)
Lp(a)
Component of Lp(a) and links to LDL-like particle
Enzymes
ABCA1
Within cells
Contributes to intracellular cholesterol transport to membrane
CETP
HDL
Mediates transfer of cholesteryl esters from HDL to VLDL
LPL
Endothelium
Hydrolyzes triglycerides of chylomicrons and VLDL to release free fatty acids
LCAT
HDL
Esterifies free cholesterol for transport within HDL
ABCA1 = ATP-binding cassette transporter A1; apo = apoprotein; CETP = cholesteryl ester transfer protein; HDL = high-density lipoprotein; IDL = intermediate-density lipoprotein; LCAT = lecithin-cholesterol acyltransferase; LDL = low-density lipoprotein; LPL = lipoprotein lipase; Lp(a) = lipoprotein (a); TG = triglycerides; VLDL = very-low-density lipoprotein.