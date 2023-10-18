skip to main content
Основні апопротеїни та ферменти, важливі для обміну ліпідів

Component

Location

Function

Apoproteins

Apo A-I

HDL

Major component of HDL particle

Apo A-II

HDL

Component of HDL particle

Apo A-V

HDL (primarily), VLDL, chylomicrons

LPL cofactor for lipolysis of TGs

Apo B-100

VLDL, IDL, LDL, Lp(a)

LDL receptor ligand

Apo B-48

Chylomicrons

Major component of chylomicron

Apo C-II

Chylomicrons, VLDL, HDL

LPL cofactor

Apo C-III

Chylomicrons, VLDL, HDL

Inhibits LPL

Apo E

Chylomicrons, remnants, VLDL, HDL

LDL receptor ligand

Apo(a)

Lp(a)

Component of Lp(a) and links to LDL-like particle

Enzymes

ABCA1

Within cells

Contributes to intracellular cholesterol transport to membrane

CETP

HDL

Mediates transfer of cholesteryl esters from HDL to VLDL

LPL

Endothelium

Hydrolyzes triglycerides of chylomicrons and VLDL to release free fatty acids

LCAT

HDL

Esterifies free cholesterol for transport within HDL

ABCA1 = ATP-binding cassette transporter A1; apo = apoprotein; CETP = cholesteryl ester transfer protein; HDL = high-density lipoprotein; IDL = intermediate-density lipoprotein; LCAT = lecithin-cholesterol acyltransferase; LDL = low-density lipoprotein; LPL = lipoprotein lipase; Lp(a) = lipoprotein (a); TG = triglycerides; VLDL = very-low-density lipoprotein.

