Підтипи макрофагів
Characteristics
M1
M2
Examples of activation agent
Lipopolysaccharide
IFN-gamma (a cytokine produced by Th1 cells)
IL-4 and IL-13 (cytokines produced by Th2 cells)
Examples of cytokines produced
Proinflammatory cytokines (eg, TNF-alpha)
Immunosuppressive cytokines (eg, IL-10, TGF-beta)
Other functions
Promote Th1 responses
Strongly microbicidal
Resolve inflammation
Promote tissue remodelling
IFN = interferon; IL = interleukin; TGF = transforming growth factor; Th1 cells = type 1 helper T cells; Th2 cells = type 2 helper T cells; TNF = tumor necrosis factor.