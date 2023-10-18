skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Підтипи макрофагів

Characteristics

M1

M2

Examples of activation agent

Lipopolysaccharide

IFN-gamma (a cytokine produced by Th1 cells)

IL-4 and IL-13 (cytokines produced by Th2 cells)

Examples of cytokines produced

Proinflammatory cytokines (eg, TNF-alpha)

Immunosuppressive cytokines (eg, IL-10, TGF-beta)

Other functions

Promote Th1 responses

Strongly microbicidal

Resolve inflammation

Promote tissue remodelling

IFN = interferon; IL = interleukin; TGF = transforming growth factor; Th1 cells = type 1 helper T cells; Th2 cells = type 2 helper T cells; TNF = tumor necrosis factor.

Серед цих тем