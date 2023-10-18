Стадії лімфоми Ходжкіна та неходжкінської лімфоми за Лугано
Stage*
Criteria
Limited stage
I
In 1 lymph region only or single extranodal site
II
In ≥ 2 lymph regions on the same side of the diaphragm, and may include limited contiguous extranodal involvement
Advanced stage
III
In the lymph nodes, spleen, or both and on both sides of the diaphragm
IV
Extranodal involvement (eg, bone marrow, lungs, liver)
* Subclassification E indicates single extranodal site involvement in stage I or limited contiguous extranodal involvement in stage II. Involvement of non-contiguous extranodal sites is considered stage IV. Hodgkin lymphoma stages can be further classified by A to indicate the absence or B to indicate the presence of systemic symptoms (weight loss, fever, or night sweats). Bulky disease is defined as a single nodal mass of ≥ 10 cm in maximum dimension based on CT imaging. Bulky disease in limited-stage Hodgkin lymphoma is occasionally defined as ≥ 7 cm as opposed to the traditional 10-cm cutoff.