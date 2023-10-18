skip to main content
Стадії лімфоми Ходжкіна та неходжкінської лімфоми за Лугано

Stage*

Criteria

Limited stage

I

In 1 lymph region only or single extranodal site

II

In 2 lymph regions on the same side of the diaphragm, and may include limited contiguous extranodal involvement

Advanced stage

III

In the lymph nodes, spleen, or both and on both sides of the diaphragm

IV

Extranodal involvement (eg, bone marrow, lungs, liver)

* Subclassification E indicates single extranodal site involvement in stage I or limited contiguous extranodal involvement in stage II. Involvement of non-contiguous extranodal sites is considered stage IV. Hodgkin lymphoma stages can be further classified by A to indicate the absence or B to indicate the presence of systemic symptoms (weight loss, fever, or night sweats). Bulky disease is defined as a single nodal mass of 10 cm in maximum dimension based on CT imaging. Bulky disease in limited-stage Hodgkin lymphoma is occasionally defined as 7 cm as opposed to the traditional 10-cm cutoff.

