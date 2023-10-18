* Subclassification E indicates single extranodal site involvement in stage I or limited contiguous extranodal involvement in stage II. Involvement of non-contiguous extranodal sites is considered stage IV. Hodgkin lymphoma stages can be further classified by A to indicate the absence or B to indicate the presence of systemic symptoms (weight loss, fever, or night sweats). Bulky disease is defined as a single nodal mass of ≥ 10 cm in maximum dimension based on CT imaging. Bulky disease in limited-stage Hodgkin lymphoma is occasionally defined as ≥ 7 cm as opposed to the traditional 10-cm cutoff.