Рівні скринінгу на проблеми з алкоголем

Screening Level

Criteria for Use

Screening Technique

1

If only one question is possible

On any single occasion during the past 3 months, have you had > 5 drinks* containing alcohol?

2

For all patients who report drinking alcohol if time allows

or

For patients who respond “yes” to a level 1 screening question

  1. On average, how many days per week do you drink alcohol?

  2. On a typical day when you drink, how many drinks do you have?

  3. What is the maximum number of drinks you had on any given day in the past month?

3

If level 2 screening identifies risk of alcohol-related problems (ie, for men, > 14 drinks/week or 4 drinks/day; for women, > 7 drinks/week or 3 drinks/day)

or

If the clinician suspects that patients are minimizing their alcohol use

The 10-question Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT)

*A drink is defined as 12 oz of beer, 5 oz of wine, or 1.5 oz of distilled spirits.

Adapted from Fleming MF: Screening and brief intervention in primary care settings. Alcohol Res Health 28(2): 57–62, 2004.

