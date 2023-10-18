Рівні скринінгу на проблеми з алкоголем
Screening Level
Criteria for Use
Screening Technique
1
If only one question is possible
On any single occasion during the past 3 months, have you had > 5 drinks* containing alcohol?
2
For all patients who report drinking alcohol if time allows
or
For patients who respond “yes” to a level 1 screening question
3
If level 2 screening identifies risk of alcohol-related problems (ie, for men, > 14 drinks/week or 4 drinks/day; for women, > 7 drinks/week or 3 drinks/day)
or
If the clinician suspects that patients are minimizing their alcohol use
The 10-question Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT)
*A drink is defined as 12 oz of beer, 5 oz of wine, or 1.5 oz of distilled spirits.
