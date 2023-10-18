skip to main content
Інтерпретація токсоплазма серологічні дослідження

IgG

IgM

Interpretation†

Negative

Negative

No evidence of infection

Negative

Equivocal

Possibly early infection or false-positive IgM result

Negative

Positive

Possibly acute infection or false-positive IgM result

Equivocal

Negative

Chronic indeterminate

Equivocal

Equivocal

Chronic indeterminate

Equivocal

Positive

Possibly acute infection

Positive

Negative

Infection for ≥ 6 months

Positive

Equivocal

Infection for probably > 1 year or false-positive IgM result

Positive

Positive

Possibly recent infection in the last 12 months or false-positive IgM result

* Except in infants less than 12 months

† If results are equivocal or interpretation is uncertain, testing additional samples at a reference laboratory or testing samples taken two weeks or more later may provide useful information.

