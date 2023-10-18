Інтерпретація токсоплазма серологічні дослідження
IgG
IgM
Interpretation†
Negative
Negative
No evidence of infection
Negative
Equivocal
Possibly early infection or false-positive IgM result
Negative
Positive
Possibly acute infection or false-positive IgM result
Equivocal
Negative
Chronic indeterminate
Equivocal
Equivocal
Chronic indeterminate
Equivocal
Positive
Possibly acute infection
Positive
Negative
Infection for ≥ 6 months
Positive
Equivocal
Infection for probably > 1 year or false-positive IgM result
Positive
Positive
Possibly recent infection in the last 12 months or false-positive IgM result
* Except in infants less than 12 months
† If results are equivocal or interpretation is uncertain, testing additional samples at a reference laboratory or testing samples taken two weeks or more later may provide useful information.