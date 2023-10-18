Міжнародна система визначення стадій раку легенів
Category
Description
Primary tumor (T)
Tis
Carcinoma in situ
T1
Tumor ≤ 3 cm without invasion more proximal than the lobar bronchus
T1mi
Minimally invasive adenocarcinoma
T1a
Tumor ≤ 1 cm
T1b
Tumor > 1 cm but ≤ 2 cm
T1c
Tumor > 2 cm but ≤ 3 cm
T2
Tumor > 3 cm but ≤ 5 cm or with any of the following:
T2a
Tumor > 3 but ≤ 4 cm
T2b
Tumor > 4 but ≤ 5 cm
T3
Tumor > 5 cm but ≤ 7 cm or with any of the following:
T4
Tumor > 7 cm or with either of the following:
Regional lymph nodes (N)
N0
No regional lymph node metastasis
N1
Metastasis to ipsilateral peribronchial or ipsilateral hilar lymph node or both and to intrapulmonary nodes, including that by direct extension of the primary tumor
N2
Metastasis to ipsilateral mediastinal or subcarinal lymph node or both
N3
Metastasis to contralateral mediastinal, contralateral hilar, ipsilateral or contralateral scalene, or supraclavicular lymph node or a combination
Distant metastasis (M)
M0
No distant metastasis
M1
Distant metastasis
M1a
Tumor with any of the following:
M1b
Single extrathoracic metastasis in a single organ
M1c
Multiple extrathoracic metastases in one or several organs
Stage groupings
