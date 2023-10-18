Adapted from American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC): AJCC Cancer Staging Form Supplement updated June 5, 2018, accessed online 2020 and Detterbeck FC: The eighth edition TNM stage classification for lung cancer: What does it mean on main street? J Thorac Cardiovasc Surg 155:356–359, 2018. doi: 10.1016/j.jtcvs.2017.08.138