Варіанти початкового лікування педикульозу
Therapy
Instructions
Comments
Lice, head
Malathion 0.5% lotion
Apply to dry hair and scalp, wash and rinse in 8–12 hours, shampoo scalp, and remove nits
May repeat in 7–9 days if live nits (nits closer than a 1/4 inch away from the scalp) are seen
Highly effective but not 1st-line treatment because of flammability and unpleasant odor
Permethrin (eg, 1% lotion or cream rinse), other pyrethroid or pyrethrin lotions*
Wash hair and apply to wet hair, behind ears and on nape; wash off in 10 minutes
May repeat in 7 days if live nits (closer than a 1/4 inch away from the scalp) are seen
Contraindicated in patients sensitive to the chrysanthemum family of plants
Spinosad 0.9% topical suspension
Apply to dry scalp and rub in until scalp is moistened, then apply to dry hair, completely covering the scalp and hair; leave on for 10 minutes then thoroughly rinse off with warm water
If live lice are seen after 7 days, a second treatment should be done
For use in patients ≥ 4 years of age
Contains benzyl alcohol and derivatives; avoid in neonates and those younger than 6 months of age because of potential toxicity and in patients with sensitivity to benzyl alcohol
May cause eyelid redness and swelling; avoid contact with eyes
Ivermectin 0.5% lotion
Apply lotion to dry hair to coat the hair and scalp. Rinse after 10 minutes with water
Single-use application
For use in patients > 6 months of age
Wet combing with a metal nit comb
Should be combined with all of the therapies
—
Lice, body
—
Treatment of pruritus and secondary infection
Topical measures not used because body lice are found in clothing
Wash clothes and linens and dry them at 65° C (149° F)
Dry cleaning or ironing clothes
Lice, pubic
Permethrin 1% (60 mL) cream
Same as for head lice
Must repeat in 10 days
—
Pyrethrins* with piperonyl butoxide (60 mL) shampoo
Apply to dry hair and skin, leave on for 10 minutes, rinse, and repeat in 7–10 days
Cannot be applied more than twice in 24 hours
Lice, eyelashes
Fluorescein drops 10–20%
Applied to the eyelids
Provides immediate pediculicidal effect
Petrolatum ointment
Apply 3–4 times a day for 8–10 days
—
* Pyrethrins are natural components of chrysanthemum flowers, with strong insecticidal activity; pyrethroids are synthetic and natural relatives of pyrethrin; and permethrin is a commonly used synthetic pyrethroid. Pyrethrins are combined with a piperic acid derivative (piperonyl butoxide) to enhance efficacy.