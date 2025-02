* S. aureus is an uncommon cause of meningitis except when the route is a penetrating head wound or a neurosurgical procedure. However, it can cause meningitis in all patient groups. Thus, vancomycin or other antistaphylococcal antibiotics should be given if clinicians think that these bacteria are a possible, even if unlikely, cause.

† H. influenzae should be considered in children < 5 years with no record of H. influenzae type b conjugate vaccination.

‡ S. pneumoniae is the most common causative bacteria in patients with a CSF leak or acute otitis. Such patients may be treated with vancomycin and ceftriaxone or cefotaxime. However, when meningitis is accompanied by subdural empyema or develops after a neurosurgical procedure, other bacteria, such as P. aeruginosa or Bacteroides, may also be present; in such cases, initial treatment should include vancomycin plus ceftazidime plus metronidazole. Subdural empyemas should be promptly drained.