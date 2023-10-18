skip to main content
Показання до спленектомії при гіперспленізмі

Indication

Examples

Excessive bleeding

Hypersplenic thrombocytopenia

Bleeding esophageal varices requiring concomitant shunt procedure

Trauma with ruptured spleen with excessive bleeding

Hemolytic disorders in which splenomegaly further shortens the survival of intrinsically abnormal red blood cells

Spherocytes

Thalassemia

Mechanical encroachment on other abdominal organs

Calyceal obstruction in left kidney

Stomach with early satiety

Severe pancytopenia associated with massive splenomegaly

Hairy cell leukemia

Lipid-storage diseases*

Myeloproliferative neoplasm

Splenic congestion due to vascular abnormalities

Splenic vein obstruction due to thrombosis, external compression, or stenosis

Bleeding esophageal varices associated with excessive increased splenic venous pressure due to portal hypertension or Budd-Chiari syndrome

* The spleen may be up to 30 times larger than normal.

