Показання до спленектомії при гіперспленізмі
Indication
Examples
Excessive bleeding
Hypersplenic thrombocytopenia
Bleeding esophageal varices requiring concomitant shunt procedure
Trauma with ruptured spleen with excessive bleeding
Hemolytic disorders in which splenomegaly further shortens the survival of intrinsically abnormal red blood cells
Spherocytes
Thalassemia
Mechanical encroachment on other abdominal organs
Calyceal obstruction in left kidney
Stomach with early satiety
Severe pancytopenia associated with massive splenomegaly
Hairy cell leukemia
Lipid-storage diseases*
Splenic congestion due to vascular abnormalities
Splenic vein obstruction due to thrombosis, external compression, or stenosis
Bleeding esophageal varices associated with excessive increased splenic venous pressure due to portal hypertension or Budd-Chiari syndrome
* The spleen may be up to 30 times larger than normal.