Імуносупресанти, що використовуються для лікування відторгнення трансплантата

Immunosuppressant

Mechanism of action

Indication

Main Adverse Effects

Antilymphocyte globulin (ALG)

Inhibition of lymphocytes

Induction, maintenance, and treatment of acute rejection

Anaphylaxis, serum sickness, antigen-antibody–induced glomerulonephritis

Antithymocyte globulin (ATG)

Inhibition of thymus cells

Induction, maintenance, and treatment of acute rejection

Anaphylaxis, serum sickness, antigen-antibody–induced glomerulonephritis

Azathioprine

Purine metabolism inhibitor

Maintenance

Myelosuppression, hepatitis

Basiliximab

Inhibition of T-cell proliferation by blocking the effect of IL-2

Mostly induction

Infection, anaphylaxis, myeloproliferative disorders

Belatacept

Antibody that inhibits T-cell costimulatory pathways

Maintenance

Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, other viral infections

Corticosteroids

Anti-inflammatory

Induction, maintenance, and adjunctive treatment of acute rejection

Diabetes, hypertension, osteoporosis, atherosclerosis

Cyclosporine

Calcineurin inhibition (blocking T-cell transcription)

Induction (rarely), maintenance, and treatment of acute and chronic rejection

Nephrotoxicity, neurotoxicity, hyperlipidemia, hirsutism, hypertrichosis, diabetes, hepatotoxicity, tophaceous gout, refractory hypertension, increased incidence of other tumors, gum hypertrophy

Everolimus

Inhibition of mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR), inhibiting lymphocyte response to cytokine stimulation

Maintenance

Interstitial pneumonitis, leg edema, hyperlipidemia, impaired wound healing, bone marrow depression

Mycophenolate

Purine metabolism inhibitor

Maintenance

Myelosuppression, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea

Sirolimus

Inhibition of mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR), inhibiting lymphocyte response to cytokine stimulation

Maintenance

Interstitial pneumonitis, leg edema, hyperlipidemia, impaired wound healing, bone marrow depression

Tacrolimus

Calcineurin inhibition (blocking T-cell transcription)

Induction, maintenance, and treatment of acute and chronic rejection

Nephrotoxicity, neurotoxicity, hyperlipidemia, alopecia, hypertension

