Імуносупресанти, що використовуються для лікування відторгнення трансплантата
Immunosuppressant
Mechanism of action
Indication
Main Adverse Effects
Antilymphocyte globulin (ALG)
Inhibition of lymphocytes
Induction, maintenance, and treatment of acute rejection
Anaphylaxis, serum sickness, antigen-antibody–induced glomerulonephritis
Antithymocyte globulin (ATG)
Inhibition of thymus cells
Induction, maintenance, and treatment of acute rejection
Anaphylaxis, serum sickness, antigen-antibody–induced glomerulonephritis
Azathioprine
Purine metabolism inhibitor
Maintenance
Myelosuppression, hepatitis
Basiliximab
Inhibition of T-cell proliferation by blocking the effect of IL-2
Mostly induction
Infection, anaphylaxis, myeloproliferative disorders
Belatacept
Antibody that inhibits T-cell costimulatory pathways
Maintenance
Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, other viral infections
Corticosteroids
Anti-inflammatory
Induction, maintenance, and adjunctive treatment of acute rejection
Diabetes, hypertension, osteoporosis, atherosclerosis
Cyclosporine
Calcineurin inhibition (blocking T-cell transcription)
Induction (rarely), maintenance, and treatment of acute and chronic rejection
Nephrotoxicity, neurotoxicity, hyperlipidemia, hirsutism, hypertrichosis, diabetes, hepatotoxicity, tophaceous gout, refractory hypertension, increased incidence of other tumors, gum hypertrophy
Everolimus
Inhibition of mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR), inhibiting lymphocyte response to cytokine stimulation
Maintenance
Interstitial pneumonitis, leg edema, hyperlipidemia, impaired wound healing, bone marrow depression
Mycophenolate
Purine metabolism inhibitor
Maintenance
Myelosuppression, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea
Sirolimus
Inhibition of mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR), inhibiting lymphocyte response to cytokine stimulation
Maintenance
Interstitial pneumonitis, leg edema, hyperlipidemia, impaired wound healing, bone marrow depression
Tacrolimus
Calcineurin inhibition (blocking T-cell transcription)
Induction, maintenance, and treatment of acute and chronic rejection
Nephrotoxicity, neurotoxicity, hyperlipidemia, alopecia, hypertension