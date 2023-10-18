Гіпоталамічні нейрогормони
Neurohormone
Anterior Pituitary Hormones Affected
Effect
Corticotropin-releasing hormone
ACTH
Stimulate
Dopamine
Prolactin
LH
FSH
TSH
Inhibit
Inhibit
Inhibit
Inhibit
Gonadotropin-releasing hormone
LH
FSH
Stimulate*
Stimulate*
Growth hormone–releasing hormone
GH
Stimulate
Prolactin-releasing hormone
Prolactin
Stimulate
Somatostatin
GH
TSH
Inhibit
Inhibit
Thyrotropin-releasing hormone
TSH
Prolactin
Stimulate
Stimulate
* Under physiologic conditions and when administered exogenously in intermittent pulses. Continuous infusion inhibits the release of LH and FSH.
ACTH = adrenocorticotropic hormone (corticotropin); FSH = follicle-stimulating hormone; GH = growth hormone; LH = luteinizing hormone; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone.