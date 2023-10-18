skip to main content
Гіпоталамічні нейрогормони

Neurohormone

Anterior Pituitary Hormones Affected

Effect

Corticotropin-releasing hormone

ACTH

Stimulate

Dopamine

Prolactin

LH

FSH

TSH

Inhibit

Inhibit

Inhibit

Inhibit

Gonadotropin-releasing hormone

LH

FSH

Stimulate*

Stimulate*

Growth hormone–releasing hormone

GH

Stimulate

Prolactin-releasing hormone

Prolactin

Stimulate

Somatostatin

GH

TSH

Inhibit

Inhibit

Thyrotropin-releasing hormone

TSH

Prolactin

Stimulate

Stimulate

* Under physiologic conditions and when administered exogenously in intermittent pulses. Continuous infusion inhibits the release of LH and FSH.

ACTH = adrenocorticotropic hormone (corticotropin); FSH = follicle-stimulating hormone; GH = growth hormone; LH = luteinizing hormone; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone.

