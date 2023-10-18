Контрольний список для оцінювання вдома небезпек, які збільшують ризик падіння
Location
Hazard
Correction
Rationale
General household
Lighting
Too dim
Provide ample lighting in all areas
Improves visual acuity and contrast sensitivity
Too direct, creating glare
Reduce glare with evenly distributed light, indirect lighting, or translucent shades
Improves visual acuity and contrast sensitivity
Inaccessible light switches
Provide night-lights or touch-activated lights
Install switches that are immediately accessible when entering a room or motion sensors that activate lights
Reduces risk of tripping over or bumping into unseen obstacles in a dark room
Carpets, rugs, linoleum
Torn
Repair or replace torn carpet
Reduces risk of tripping and slipping, especially for people who have difficulty stepping
Slippery
Provide rugs with nonskid backs
Reduces risk of slipping
Curled edges
Tack or tape down rugs or linoleum to prevent curling
Replace rugs or linoleum
Reduces risk of tripping
Chairs, tables, other furnishings
Unstable
Provide furniture stable enough to support the weight of a person leaning on table edges or chair arms and backs
Do not use chairs that have wheels or that swivel
Repair legs that are loose
Increases support for people with impaired balance and helps with transferring
Chairs without armrests
Provide chairs with armrests that extend forward enough to provide leverage when getting up or sitting down
Helps people with proximal muscle weakness and helps with transferring
Obstructed pathways
Arrange furnishings so that pathways are not obstructed
Remove clutter from hallways
Reduces risk of tripping over or bumping into obstacles, making movement in the home easier and safer, especially for people with impaired peripheral vision
Wires and cords
Exposed in pathways
Tack cords above the floor or run beneath floor coverings
Reduces risk of tripping
Kitchen
Cabinets, shelves
Too high
Keep frequently used items at waist level
Install shelves and cupboards at an accessible height
Reduces risk of falls due to frequent reaching or climbing on ladders or chairs
Floors
Wet or waxed
Place a rubber mat on the floor in the sink area
Wear rubber-soled shoes in the kitchen
Use nonslip wax
Reduces risk of slipping, especially for people with a gait disorder
Bathroom
Bathtub or shower
Slippery tub or shower floor
Install skid-resistant strips or rubber mat
Use shower shoes or a bath seat (a bath seat enables people with impaired balance to sit while showering)
Reduces risk of sliding on a wet tub or shower floor
Need to use the side of the bathtub for support or transfer
Install grab bars in shower
Install a portable grab bar on the side of the tub
Take grab bar on trips
Helps with transferring
Towel racks, sink tops
Unstable for use as support while transferring from the toilet, tub, or shower
Fasten grab rails to wall studs
Helps with transferring
Toilet seat
Too low
Use elevated toilet seat
Helps with transferring to and from the toilet
Doors
Locks
Remove locks from bathroom doors or use locks that can be opened from both sides of the door
Enables other people to enter if a person falls
Stairways
Height
Height of steps too high
Correct step height to < 15 cm
Reduces risk of tripping, especially for people who have difficulty stepping
Handrails
Missing
Install and anchor rails well on both sides of the stairway
Use cylindrical rails placed 2.5–5 cm from the wall
Provides support and enables people to grasp the rail with either hand
Too short and end of rail unclear
Extend beyond the top and bottom step and turn ends inward
Signals that the top or bottom step has been reached
Configuration
Too steep or too long
Install landings on stairways when feasible or select a residence with a stairway landing
Provides a rest stop, especially for people with heart or pulmonary disorders
Condition
Slippery
Place nonskid treads securely on all steps
Prevents slipping
Lighting
Inadequate
Install adequate lighting at both the top and bottom of stairway
Provide night-lights or bright-colored adhesive strips to clearly mark steps
Outlines location of steps, especially for people with impaired vision or perception