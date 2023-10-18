skip to main content
Контрольний список для оцінювання вдома небезпек, які збільшують ризик падіння

Location

Hazard

Correction

Rationale

General household

Lighting

Too dim

Provide ample lighting in all areas

Improves visual acuity and contrast sensitivity

Too direct, creating glare

Reduce glare with evenly distributed light, indirect lighting, or translucent shades

Improves visual acuity and contrast sensitivity

Inaccessible light switches

Provide night-lights or touch-activated lights

Install switches that are immediately accessible when entering a room or motion sensors that activate lights

Reduces risk of tripping over or bumping into unseen obstacles in a dark room

Carpets, rugs, linoleum

Torn

Repair or replace torn carpet

Reduces risk of tripping and slipping, especially for people who have difficulty stepping

Slippery

Provide rugs with nonskid backs

Reduces risk of slipping

Curled edges

Tack or tape down rugs or linoleum to prevent curling

Replace rugs or linoleum

Reduces risk of tripping

Chairs, tables, other furnishings

Unstable

Provide furniture stable enough to support the weight of a person leaning on table edges or chair arms and backs

Do not use chairs that have wheels or that swivel

Repair legs that are loose

Increases support for people with impaired balance and helps with transferring

Chairs without armrests

Provide chairs with armrests that extend forward enough to provide leverage when getting up or sitting down

Helps people with proximal muscle weakness and helps with transferring

Obstructed pathways

Arrange furnishings so that pathways are not obstructed

Remove clutter from hallways

Reduces risk of tripping over or bumping into obstacles, making movement in the home easier and safer, especially for people with impaired peripheral vision

Wires and cords

Exposed in pathways

Tack cords above the floor or run beneath floor coverings

Reduces risk of tripping

Kitchen

Cabinets, shelves

Too high

Keep frequently used items at waist level

Install shelves and cupboards at an accessible height

Reduces risk of falls due to frequent reaching or climbing on ladders or chairs

Floors

Wet or waxed

Place a rubber mat on the floor in the sink area

Wear rubber-soled shoes in the kitchen

Use nonslip wax

Reduces risk of slipping, especially for people with a gait disorder

Bathroom

Bathtub or shower

Slippery tub or shower floor

Install skid-resistant strips or rubber mat

Use shower shoes or a bath seat (a bath seat enables people with impaired balance to sit while showering)

Reduces risk of sliding on a wet tub or shower floor

Need to use the side of the bathtub for support or transfer

Install grab bars in shower

Install a portable grab bar on the side of the tub

Take grab bar on trips

Helps with transferring

Towel racks, sink tops

Unstable for use as support while transferring from the toilet, tub, or shower

Fasten grab rails to wall studs

Helps with transferring

Toilet seat

Too low

Use elevated toilet seat

Helps with transferring to and from the toilet

Doors

Locks

Remove locks from bathroom doors or use locks that can be opened from both sides of the door

Enables other people to enter if a person falls

Stairways

Height

Height of steps too high

Correct step height to < 15 cm

Reduces risk of tripping, especially for people who have difficulty stepping

Handrails

Missing

Install and anchor rails well on both sides of the stairway

Use cylindrical rails placed 2.5–5 cm from the wall

Provides support and enables people to grasp the rail with either hand

Too short and end of rail unclear

Extend beyond the top and bottom step and turn ends inward

Signals that the top or bottom step has been reached

Configuration

Too steep or too long

Install landings on stairways when feasible or select a residence with a stairway landing

Provides a rest stop, especially for people with heart or pulmonary disorders

Condition

Slippery

Place nonskid treads securely on all steps

Prevents slipping

Lighting

Inadequate

Install adequate lighting at both the top and bottom of stairway

Provide night-lights or bright-colored adhesive strips to clearly mark steps

Outlines location of steps, especially for people with impaired vision or perception

