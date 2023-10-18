* Nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma has been reclassified as an non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphoma by the International Consensus Classification and is called nodular lymphocyte predominant B-cell lymphoma (see Campo E, Jaffe ES, Cook JR, et al. The International Consensus Classification of Mature Lymphoid Neoplasms: a report from the Clinical Advisory Committee [published correction appears in Blood 2023 Jan 26;141(4):437]. Blood 2022;140(11):1229-1253. doi:10.1182/blood.2022015851).