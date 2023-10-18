Гістопатологічні підтипи лімфоми Ходжкіна (класифікація ВООЗ)
Histologic Type
Morphologic Appearance
Tumor Cell Immunophenotype
Classic
Nodular sclerosis
Dense fibrous tissue surrounding nodules of Hodgkin tissue
CD15+, CD30+, CD20–
Mixed cellularity
A moderate number of Reed-Sternberg cells with a mixed background infiltrate
CD15+, CD30+, CD20–
Lymphocyte-rich
Few Reed-Sternberg cells
Many B cells
CD15+, CD30+, CD20–
Lymphocyte-depleted
Numerous Reed-Sternberg cells
Extensive fibrosis
CD15+, CD30+, CD20–
Nodular lymphocyte-predominant*
Few neoplastic cells (lymphocytic or histiocytic cells or both)
Many small B cells
Nodular pattern
CD15–, CD30–, CD20+, EMA+
EMA = epithelial membrane antigen.
* Nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma has been reclassified as an non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphoma by the International Consensus Classification and is called nodular lymphocyte predominant B-cell lymphoma (see Campo E, Jaffe ES, Cook JR, et al. The International Consensus Classification of Mature Lymphoid Neoplasms: a report from the Clinical Advisory Committee [published correction appears in Blood 2023 Jan 26;141(4):437]. Blood 2022;140(11):1229-1253. doi:10.1182/blood.2022015851).