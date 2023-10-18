skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Гістопатологічні підтипи лімфоми Ходжкіна (класифікація ВООЗ)

Histologic Type

Morphologic Appearance

Tumor Cell Immunophenotype

Classic

Nodular sclerosis

Dense fibrous tissue surrounding nodules of Hodgkin tissue

CD15+, CD30+, CD20–

Mixed cellularity

A moderate number of Reed-Sternberg cells with a mixed background infiltrate

CD15+, CD30+, CD20–

Lymphocyte-rich

Few Reed-Sternberg cells

Many B cells

CD15+, CD30+, CD20–

Lymphocyte-depleted

Numerous Reed-Sternberg cells

Extensive fibrosis

CD15+, CD30+, CD20–

Nodular lymphocyte-predominant*

Few neoplastic cells (lymphocytic or histiocytic cells or both)

Many small B cells

Nodular pattern

CD15–, CD30–, CD20+, EMA+

EMA = epithelial membrane antigen.

* Nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma has been reclassified as an non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphoma by the International Consensus Classification and is called nodular lymphocyte predominant B-cell lymphoma (see Campo E, Jaffe ES, Cook JR, et al. The International Consensus Classification of Mature Lymphoid Neoplasms: a report from the Clinical Advisory Committee [published correction appears in Blood 2023 Jan 26;141(4):437]. Blood 2022;140(11):1229-1253. doi:10.1182/blood.2022015851). 

Серед цих тем