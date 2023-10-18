Серологічне дослідження на гепатит B*
Marker
Acute HBV Infection
Chronic HBV Infection
Prior HBV Infection†
HBsAg
+
+
−
Anti-HBs
−
−
+ ‡
IgM anti-HBc
+
−
−
IgG anti-HBc
−
+
±
HBeAg
±
±
−
Anti-HBe
−
±
±
HBV-DNA
+
+
−
* Antibody to hepatitis D virus (anti-HDV) levels should be measured if serologic tests confirm HBV and infection is severe.
† Patients have had HBV infection and recovered.
‡ Anti-HBs is also seen as the sole serologic marker after HBV vaccination.
Anti-HBc = antibody to hepatitis B core; anti-HBe = antibody to HBeAg; anti-HBs = antibody to HBsAg; HBeAg = hepatitis B e antigen; HBsAg = hepatitis B surface antigen; HBV = hepatitis B virus.