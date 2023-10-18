skip to main content
Серологічне дослідження на гепатит B*

Marker

Acute HBV Infection

Chronic HBV Infection

Prior HBV Infection†

HBsAg

+

+

Anti-HBs

+

IgM anti-HBc

+

IgG anti-HBc

+

±

HBeAg

±

±

Anti-HBe

±

±

HBV-DNA

+

+

* Antibody to hepatitis D virus (anti-HDV) levels should be measured if serologic tests confirm HBV and infection is severe.

† Patients have had HBV infection and recovered.

‡ Anti-HBs is also seen as the sole serologic marker after HBV vaccination.

Anti-HBc = antibody to hepatitis B core; anti-HBe = antibody to HBeAg; anti-HBs = antibody to HBsAg; HBeAg = hepatitis B e antigen; HBsAg = hepatitis B surface antigen; HBV = hepatitis B virus.

