Інструмент HAS-BLED для прогнозування ризику кровотечі в пацієнтів із фібриляцією передсердь
Variable
Points
Uncontrolled hypertension
1
Abnormal kidney function
1
Abnormal liver function
1
Prior stroke
1
Prior bleeding
1
Labile international normalized ratios (INRs) if being treated with warfarin (defined as a time in the therapeutic range less than 60%)
1
Older age (> 65 years)
1
Medication use (defined as concomitant use of a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug [NSAID] or an antiplatelet medication)
1
Alcohol use (defined as > 8 alcohol units per week)
1