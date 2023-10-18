skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Інструмент HAS-BLED для прогнозування ризику кровотечі в пацієнтів із фібриляцією передсердь

Variable

Points

Uncontrolled hypertension

1

Abnormal kidney function

1

Abnormal liver function

1

Prior stroke

1

Prior bleeding

1

Labile international normalized ratios (INRs) if being treated with warfarin (defined as a time in the therapeutic range less than 60%)

1

Older age (> 65 years)

1

Medication use (defined as concomitant use of a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug [NSAID] or an antiplatelet medication)

1

Alcohol use (defined as > 8 alcohol units per week)

1

Серед цих тем