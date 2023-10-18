Рекомендації щодо застосування снодійних засобів
Define a clear indication and treatment goal.
Prescribe the lowest effective dose.
Except for specific hypnotics and patients, limit duration of use to a few weeks.
Individualize the dose for each patient.
Use lower doses in patients also taking a central nervous system depressant, in older people, and in patients with hepatic or renal disorders.
Avoid* if patients have sleep apnea or respiratory disorders or a history of sedative abuse, if they drink alcohol, or if they are pregnant.
For patients who need longer-term treatment, consider intermittent therapy.
Avoid abruptly stopping the hypnotic if possible (ie, taper it).
Reevaluate hypnotic treatment regularly; assess efficacy and adverse events.
* Ramelteon is an exception; it can be given to patients with mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or a history of sedative abuse. Low-dose doxepin also has no abuse liability.