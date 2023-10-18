skip to main content
Рекомендації щодо застосування снодійних засобів

Define a clear indication and treatment goal.

Prescribe the lowest effective dose.

Except for specific hypnotics and patients, limit duration of use to a few weeks.

Individualize the dose for each patient.

Use lower doses in patients also taking a central nervous system depressant, in older people, and in patients with hepatic or renal disorders.

Avoid* if patients have sleep apnea or respiratory disorders or a history of sedative abuse, if they drink alcohol, or if they are pregnant.

For patients who need longer-term treatment, consider intermittent therapy.

Avoid abruptly stopping the hypnotic if possible (ie, taper it).

Reevaluate hypnotic treatment regularly; assess efficacy and adverse events.

* Ramelteon is an exception; it can be given to patients with mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or a history of sedative abuse. Low-dose doxepin also has no abuse liability.

