Керівництва зі щоденного споживання мікроелементів
Category
Age (year*) or Time Frame
Chromium (mcg)
Copper (mcg)
Fluoride (mg)
Iodine (mcg)
Iron (mg)
Manganese (mg)
Molybdenum (mcg)
Selenium (mcg)
Zinc (mg)
Recommended daily intake
Infants
0.0–6 mo
0.2
200
0.01
110
0.27
0.003
2
15
2
7 mo–1 yr
5.5
220
0.5
130
11
0.6
3
20
3
Children
1–3
11
340
0.7
90
7
1.2
17
20
3
4–8
15
440
1
90
10
1.5
22
30
5
Males
9–13
25
700
2
120
8
1.9
34
40
8
14–18
35
890
3
150
11
2.2
43
55
11
19–30
35
900
4
150
8
2.3
45
55
11
31–50
35
900
4
150
8
2.3
45
55
11
51+
30
900
4
150
8
2.3
45
55
11
Females
9–13
21
700
2
120
8
1.6
34
40
8
14–18
24
890
3
150
15
1.6
43
55
9
19–30
25
900
3
150
18
1.8
45
55
8
31–50
25
900
3
150
18
1.8
45
55
8
51+
20
900
3
150
8
1.8
45
55
8
Pregnant 14–18
29
1000
3
220
27
2.0
50
60
12
Pregnant 19–30
30
1000
3
220
27
2.0
50
60
11
Pregnant 31–50
30
1000
3
220
27
2.0
50
60
11
Breastfeeding 14–18
44
1300
3
290
109
2.6
50
70
13
Breastfeeding 19–30
45
1300
3
290
9
2.6
50
70
12
Breastfeeding 31–50
45
1300
3
290
9
2.6
50
70
12
* * Except where noted differently.
NOTE: Recommended dietary allowances (RDAs) are shown in regular type. RDAs are set to meet the needs of 97 to 98% of people in a group.
Adequate intakes (AIs) are shown in bold type. For healthy breastfed infants, AIs are the mean intake. For other groups, AIs are amounts believed to meet the needs of all people in the group, but because of lack of data, the percentage of people covered cannot be specified with confidence.
NR = not recommended; ND = not determinable because of lack of data, so sources of intake should be limited to foods.