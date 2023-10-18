skip to main content
Керівництва зі щоденного споживання мікроелементів

Category

Age (year*) or Time Frame

Chromium (mcg)

Copper (mcg)

Fluoride (mg)

Iodine (mcg)

Iron (mg)

Manganese (mg)

Molybdenum (mcg)

Selenium (mcg)

Zinc (mg)

Recommended daily intake

Infants

0.0–6 mo

0.2

200

0.01

110

0.27

0.003

2

15

2

7 mo–1 yr

5.5

220

0.5

130

11

0.6

3

20

3

Children

1–3

11

340

0.7

90

7

1.2

17

20

3

4–8

15

440

1

90

10

1.5

22

30

5

Males

9–13

25

700

2

120

8

1.9

34

40

8

14–18

35

890

3

150

11

2.2

43

55

11

19–30

35

900

4

150

8

2.3

45

55

11

31–50

35

900

4

150

8

2.3

45

55

11

51+

30

900

4

150

8

2.3

45

55

11

Females

9–13

21

700

2

120

8

1.6

34

40

8

14–18

24

890

3

150

15

1.6

43

55

9

19–30

25

900

3

150

18

1.8

45

55

8

31–50

25

900

3

150

18

1.8

45

55

8

51+

20

900

3

150

8

1.8

45

55

8

Pregnant 14–18

29

1000

3

220

27

2.0

50

60

12

Pregnant 19–30

30

1000

3

220

27

2.0

50

60

11

Pregnant 31–50

30

1000

3

220

27

2.0

50

60

11

Breastfeeding 14–18

44

1300

3

290

109

2.6

50

70

13

Breastfeeding 19–30

45

1300

3

290

9

2.6

50

70

12

Breastfeeding 31–50

45

1300

3

290

9

2.6

50

70

12

* * Except where noted differently.

NOTE: Recommended dietary allowances (RDAs) are shown in regular type. RDAs are set to meet the needs of 97 to 98% of people in a group.

Adequate intakes (AIs) are shown in bold type. For healthy breastfed infants, AIs are the mean intake. For other groups, AIs are amounts believed to meet the needs of all people in the group, but because of lack of data, the percentage of people covered cannot be specified with confidence.

NR = not recommended; ND = not determinable because of lack of data, so sources of intake should be limited to foods.

