* Pregnant women may receive amoxicillin 500 mg 3 times a day for 14 days. No treatment is necessary for pregnant women who are seropositive but asymptomatic.

† Without neurologic, cardiac, or joint involvement. For early Lyme disease limited to a single erythema migrans lesion, 10 days is sufficient.

‡ Optimal duration of therapy has not been established. There are no controlled trials of therapy > 4 weeks for any neurologic manifestation of Lyme disease.

§ For mild carditis with 1st-degree heart block in which PR interval is < 300 milliseconds, and ventricular function is normal.

║ Treatment begins with an oral regimen, which is repeated if response is inadequate. If there was no response or symptoms worsen, parenteral ceftriaxone is given.