Настанови щодо лікування антибіотиками хвороби Лайма в дорослих*

Drug

Dosage

Early Lyme disease†

Amoxicillin

500 mg orally 3 times a day for 14 days

Doxycycline

100 mg orally twice a day for 10 days

Cefuroxime axetil

500 mg orally twice a day for 14 days

Azithromycin (for patients unable to take doxycycline or beta-lactam antibiotics)

500 mg orally once a day for 7 days

Neurologic manifestations

Bell palsy (no other neurologic abnormalities):

Doxycycline

100 mg orally twice a day for 14–21 days

Meningitis (with or without radiculoneuropathy or encephalitis)‡:

Ceftriaxone

2 g IV once a day for 14–21 days

Cefotaxime

2 g IV every 8 hours for 14–21 days

Penicillin G

3–4 million units IV every 4 hours for 14–21 days

Doxycycline (for early neurologic disease)

100–200 mg orally twice a day for 14–21 days

Cardiac manifestations

Ceftriaxone

2 g IV once a day for 14–21 days

Penicillin G

3–4 million units IV every 4 hours for 14–21 days

Doxycycline

100 mg orally twice a day for 14–21 days§

Amoxicillin

500 mg orally 3 times a day for 14–21 days§

Cefuroxime

500 mg orally 2 times a day for 14–21 days§

Arthritis (no neurologic involvement)║

Amoxicillin

500 mg orally 3 times a day for 28 days

Doxycycline

100 mg orally twice a day for 28 days

Cefuroxime axetil

500 mg orally twice a day for 28 days

Ceftriaxone

2 g IV once a day for 28 days

Acrodermatitis chronica atrophicans

Amoxicillin

500 mg orally 3 times a day for 21–28 days

Doxycycline

100 mg orally twice a day for 21–28 days

Cefuroxime

500 mg orally 2 times a day for 21–28 days

* Pregnant women may receive amoxicillin 500 mg 3 times a day for 14 days. No treatment is necessary for pregnant women who are seropositive but asymptomatic.

† Without neurologic, cardiac, or joint involvement. For early Lyme disease limited to a single erythema migrans lesion, 10 days is sufficient.

‡ Optimal duration of therapy has not been established. There are no controlled trials of therapy > 4 weeks for any neurologic manifestation of Lyme disease.

§ For mild carditis with 1st-degree heart block in which PR interval is < 300 milliseconds, and ventricular function is normal.

║ Treatment begins with an oral regimen, which is repeated if response is inadequate. If there was no response or symptoms worsen, parenteral ceftriaxone is given.

Adapted from Lantos PM, Rumbaugh J, Bockenstedt LK, et al: Clinical practice guidelines by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), American Academy of Neurology (AAN), and American College of Rheumatology (ACR): 2020 Guidelines for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of Lyme disease. Clin Infect Dis 72(1):e1–e48, 2021. doi: 10.1093/cid/ciaa1215

