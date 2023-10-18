Настанови щодо лікування антибіотиками хвороби Лайма в дорослих*
Drug
Dosage
Early Lyme disease†
Amoxicillin
500 mg orally 3 times a day for 14 days
Doxycycline
100 mg orally twice a day for 10 days
Cefuroxime axetil
500 mg orally twice a day for 14 days
Azithromycin (for patients unable to take doxycycline or beta-lactam antibiotics)
500 mg orally once a day for 7 days
Neurologic manifestations
Bell palsy (no other neurologic abnormalities):
Doxycycline
100 mg orally twice a day for 14–21 days
Meningitis (with or without radiculoneuropathy or encephalitis)‡:
Ceftriaxone
2 g IV once a day for 14–21 days
Cefotaxime
2 g IV every 8 hours for 14–21 days
Penicillin G
3–4 million units IV every 4 hours for 14–21 days
Doxycycline (for early neurologic disease)
100–200 mg orally twice a day for 14–21 days
Cardiac manifestations
Ceftriaxone
2 g IV once a day for 14–21 days
Penicillin G
3–4 million units IV every 4 hours for 14–21 days
Doxycycline
100 mg orally twice a day for 14–21 days§
Amoxicillin
500 mg orally 3 times a day for 14–21 days§
Cefuroxime
500 mg orally 2 times a day for 14–21 days§
Arthritis (no neurologic involvement)║
Amoxicillin
500 mg orally 3 times a day for 28 days
Doxycycline
100 mg orally twice a day for 28 days
Cefuroxime axetil
500 mg orally twice a day for 28 days
Ceftriaxone
2 g IV once a day for 28 days
Acrodermatitis chronica atrophicans
Amoxicillin
500 mg orally 3 times a day for 21–28 days
Doxycycline
100 mg orally twice a day for 21–28 days
Cefuroxime
500 mg orally 2 times a day for 21–28 days
* Pregnant women may receive amoxicillin 500 mg 3 times a day for 14 days. No treatment is necessary for pregnant women who are seropositive but asymptomatic.
† Without neurologic, cardiac, or joint involvement. For early Lyme disease limited to a single erythema migrans lesion, 10 days is sufficient.
‡ Optimal duration of therapy has not been established. There are no controlled trials of therapy > 4 weeks for any neurologic manifestation of Lyme disease.
§ For mild carditis with 1st-degree heart block in which PR interval is < 300 milliseconds, and ventricular function is normal.
║ Treatment begins with an oral regimen, which is repeated if response is inadequate. If there was no response or symptoms worsen, parenteral ceftriaxone is given.
Adapted from Lantos PM, Rumbaugh J, Bockenstedt LK, et al: Clinical practice guidelines by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), American Academy of Neurology (AAN), and American College of Rheumatology (ACR): 2020 Guidelines for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of Lyme disease. Clin Infect Dis 72(1):e1–e48, 2021. doi: 10.1093/cid/ciaa1215