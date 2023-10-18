Керівництво з дитячої реанімації — механічні заходи
Age (yr)
Term neonate
< 12 mo
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Weight, typical (kg)
3.5
< 10
10
12
14
16
18
20
22
25
28
30
35
40
45
50
55
60
Compression techniques
Thumb compression, hands around chest (preferred) or 2 fingers
1 hand
2 hands
Airway ISO size P in cm
000
00
00
0
0
7
7
7
7
7
7
7
7
7
8
8
8
8
3.5
5
5
6
6
Masks in Laerdal sizes or equivalent
Circular 0/1
Rendell- Baker type # 1
Rendell-Baker type # 2
Dome cuff mask # 3
Dome cuff mask # 4
Ventilation bag with reservoir for 100% O2 delivery
Infant 240 mL
Child 400–500 mL
Adult 1600 mL
Laryngoscope blade size
Miller 0
Straight blade
1
1
1
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
Straight blade (preferred) or curved blade
Curved or straight blade
ETT size* in mm
3
3.5
4
4.5
4.5
5
5
5.5
5.5
6
6
6
6
6.5
6.5
6.5
6.5
7
Uncuffed
Uncuffed
Cuffed
Laryngeal mask airways and other supraglottic airway devices*
Suction catheter
Direct oropharyngeal
Through ETT
10 F
Pediatric tonsil suction
8 Fr
Adult tonsil suction
10 Fr
* Refer to specific device manufacturer's sizing instructions.
ETT = endotracheal tube; Fr = French.
Courtesy of Dr. B. Paes and Dr. M. Sullivan, the Departments of Pediatrics and Medicine, St. Joseph’s Hospital, The Children’s Hospital, Hamilton Health Sciences Corporation, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.