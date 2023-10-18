skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Керівництво з дитячої реанімації — механічні заходи

Age (yr)

Term neonate

< 12 mo

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

Weight, typical (kg)

3.5

< 10

10

12

14

16

18

20

22

25

28

30

35

40

45

50

55

60

Compression techniques

Thumb compression, hands around chest (preferred) or 2 fingers

1 hand

2 hands

Airway ISO size P in cm

000

00

00

0

0

7

7

7

7

7

7

7

7

7

8

8

8

8

3.5

5

5

6

6

Masks in Laerdal sizes or equivalent

Circular 0/1

Rendell- Baker type # 1

Rendell-Baker type # 2

Dome cuff mask # 3

Dome cuff mask # 4

Ventilation bag with reservoir for 100% O2 delivery

Infant 240 mL

Child 400–500 mL

Adult 1600 mL

Laryngoscope blade size

Miller 0

Straight blade

1

1

1

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

3

3

3

3

3

3

3

Straight blade (preferred) or curved blade

Curved or straight blade

ETT size* in mm

3

3.5

4

4.5

4.5

5

5

5.5

5.5

6

6

6

6

6.5

6.5

6.5

6.5

7

Uncuffed

Uncuffed

Cuffed

Laryngeal mask airways and other supraglottic airway devices*

Suction catheter

Direct oropharyngeal

Through ETT

10 F

Pediatric tonsil suction

8 Fr

Adult tonsil suction

10 Fr

* Refer to specific device manufacturer's sizing instructions.

ETT = endotracheal tube; Fr = French.

Courtesy of Dr. B. Paes and Dr. M. Sullivan, the Departments of Pediatrics and Medicine, St. Joseph’s Hospital, The Children’s Hospital, Hamilton Health Sciences Corporation, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Серед цих тем