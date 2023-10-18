Ступені тяжкості ушкодження селезінки
Grade
Injury
1
Subcapsular hematoma < 10% of surface area
Laceration < 1 cm deep
2
Subcapsular hematoma 10‒50% of surface area, intraparenchymal hematoma < 5 cm
Laceration 1‒3 cm deep and not involving a trabecular vessel
3
Subcapsular hematoma > 50% of surface area, intraparenchymal hematoma ≥ 5 cm, any expanding or ruptured hematoma
Laceration > 3 cm deep or involving a trabecular vessel
4
Laceration involving segmental or hilar vessels and that devascularizes > 25% of spleen
5
Completely shattered spleen
Hilar vascular injury that devascularizes spleen