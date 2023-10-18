skip to main content
Ступені тяжкості ушкодження селезінки

Grade

Injury

1

Subcapsular hematoma < 10% of surface area

Laceration < 1 cm deep

2

Subcapsular hematoma 10‒50% of surface area, intraparenchymal hematoma < 5 cm

Laceration 1‒3 cm deep and not involving a trabecular vessel

3

Subcapsular hematoma > 50% of surface area, intraparenchymal hematoma ≥ 5 cm, any expanding or ruptured hematoma

Laceration > 3 cm deep or involving a trabecular vessel

4

Laceration involving segmental or hilar vessels and that devascularizes > 25% of spleen

5

Completely shattered spleen

Hilar vascular injury that devascularizes spleen

