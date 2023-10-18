Шкала ком Глазго*
Area Assessed
Response
Points
Eye opening
Open spontaneously; open with blinking at baseline
4
Open to verbal command, speech, or shout
3
Open in response to pain applied to the limbs or sternum
2
None
1
Verbal
Oriented
5
Confused conversation but able to answer questions
4
Inappropriate responses; words discernible
3
Incomprehensible speech
2
None
1
Motor
Obeys commands for movement
6
Responds to pain with purposeful movement
5
Withdraws from pain stimuli
4
Responds to pain with abnormal flexion (decorticate posturing)
3
Responds to pain with abnormal extension (decerebrate posturing)
2
None
1
* Combined scores < 8 are typically regarded as coma.
Adapted from Teasdale G, Jennett B: Assessment of coma and impaired consciousness. A practical scale. Lancet 2:81–84; 1974.