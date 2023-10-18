skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Шкала ком Глазго*

Area Assessed

Response

Points

Eye opening

Open spontaneously; open with blinking at baseline

4

Open to verbal command, speech, or shout

3

Open in response to pain applied to the limbs or sternum

2

None

1

Verbal

Oriented

5

Confused conversation but able to answer questions

4

Inappropriate responses; words discernible

3

Incomprehensible speech

2

None

1

Motor

Obeys commands for movement

6

Responds to pain with purposeful movement

5

Withdraws from pain stimuli

4

Responds to pain with abnormal flexion (decorticate posturing)

3

Responds to pain with abnormal extension (decerebrate posturing)

2

None

1

* Combined scores < 8 are typically regarded as coma.

Adapted from Teasdale G, Jennett B: Assessment of coma and impaired consciousness. A practical scale. Lancet 2:81–84; 1974.

Серед цих тем