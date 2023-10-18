skip to main content
Шкала геріатричної депресії (коротка форма)

Question

Response

1. Are you basically satisfied with your life?

Yes

No

2. Have you dropped many of your activities and interests?

Yes

No

3. Do you feel that life is empty?

Yes

No

4. Do you often get bored?

Yes

No

5. Are you in good spirits most of the time?

Yes

No

6. Are you afraid that something bad is going to happen to you?

Yes

No

7. Do you feel happy most of the time?

Yes

No

8. Do you often feel helpless?

Yes

No

9. Do you prefer to stay at home rather than go out and do new things?

Yes

No

10. Do you feel you have more problems with memory than most?

Yes

No

11. Do you think it is wonderful to be alive now?

Yes

No

12. Do you feel pretty worthless the way you are now?

Yes

No

13. Do you feel full of energy?

Yes

No

14. Do you feel that your situation is hopeless?

Yes

No

15. Do you think that most people are better off than you are?

Yes

No

Score:

One point for “No” to questions 1, 5, 7, 11, 13.

One point for “Yes” to other questions.

  • Normal = 3 ± 2

  • Mildly depressed = 7 ± 3

  • Very depressed = 12 ± 2

> 5 points suggests depression and warrants a follow-up evaluation.

≥ 10 points almost always indicates depression.

