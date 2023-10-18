Шкала геріатричної депресії (коротка форма)
Question
Response
1. Are you basically satisfied with your life?
Yes
No
2. Have you dropped many of your activities and interests?
Yes
No
3. Do you feel that life is empty?
Yes
No
4. Do you often get bored?
Yes
No
5. Are you in good spirits most of the time?
Yes
No
6. Are you afraid that something bad is going to happen to you?
Yes
No
7. Do you feel happy most of the time?
Yes
No
8. Do you often feel helpless?
Yes
No
9. Do you prefer to stay at home rather than go out and do new things?
Yes
No
10. Do you feel you have more problems with memory than most?
Yes
No
11. Do you think it is wonderful to be alive now?
Yes
No
12. Do you feel pretty worthless the way you are now?
Yes
No
13. Do you feel full of energy?
Yes
No
14. Do you feel that your situation is hopeless?
Yes
No
15. Do you think that most people are better off than you are?
Yes
No
Score:
One point for “No” to questions 1, 5, 7, 11, 13.
One point for “Yes” to other questions.
> 5 points suggests depression and warrants a follow-up evaluation.
≥ 10 points almost always indicates depression.
Adapted from Sheikh JI, Yesavage JA: Geriatric depression scale (GDS): Recent evidence and development of a shorter version. In Clinical Gerontology: A Guide to Assessment and Intervention, edited by TL Brink. Binghamton, NY, Haworth Press, 1986, pp. 165–173. © by The Haworth Press, Inc. All rights reserved. Reprinted with permission.